Ex-OWL pros Taimou, HyP join Entropiq VALORANT squad

Czech Republic esports organization Entropiq announced its VALORANT team today, which includes a couple of former Overwatch League pros.

With a squad of five players, the team had players with a range of different nationalities, but the thing that perhaps stood out the most was the inclusion of former Dallas Fuel DPS Timo “Taimou” Kettunen and former Paris Eternal Support player Damien “HyP” Souville.

The French native HyP retired from OWL last April after spending nearly two years playing with the Eternal.

The Finnish Taimou was a part of the highly successful Team EnVyUs squad that dominated the European scene prior to the Overwatch League’s existence. Once in OWL, he played with the Dallas Fuel until Jan. 8, 2020. He officially retired from the esport last April.

Both HyP and Taimou have been on the VALORANT scene since the games beta release in April. While HyP spend some time playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas, Taimou has not yet spent time on a notable organization’s roster.

Entropiq added a VALORANT roster in the fall of last year, but at the beginning of this year, the organization benched its entire team before releasing the roster Jan. 28. Before adding HyP, Taimou, APO, and VlaDéDé today, the team brought on Czech player Karel “Twisten” Asenbrener.