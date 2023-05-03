Ex-Alliance VALORANT pro hit with permanent ban after second toxic outburst 

VALORANT player Vilius “krea6on” Malinauskas has been permanently banned from both Challengers League East: Surge and Valorant East: United after being recorded mocking another player’s disability.

The Lithuanian player openly bullied NAVI content creator Marcus “SoMarcus” Black via VALORANT in-game voice comms and text chat while streaming on Twitch, which eventually lead to his removal from all Polska Liga Esportowa events from today.

Tournament organizer Polska Liga Esportowa shared their “competitive ruling” in a May 2, 2023, Twitter post. The decision comes as krea6on’s second and final warning, with the VALORANT player already landing himself in hot water a little over a year ago.

Competitive ruling regarding Vilius 'krea6on' Malinauskas.

SoMarcus called krea6on an “awful human being” as he shared the recording in question in a same-day tweet. In the video, krea6on mocks SoMarcus’ twitches, with the Lithuanian repeatedly making noises at SoMarcus despite pleas for him to stop.

Krea6on 🙂

This isn’t the first time krea6on’s been banned for toxic comments. Krea6on’s prior punishment stems from discriminatory remarks made in April 2022. He was then banned from “all official VALORANT esports competitions for the duration of Stage Two” after breaking rules 7.3.1, 7.3.4, and 7.3.6 of the Global Competition Policy.

This previous breach of conduct resulted in a public apology from kea6on, where the Lithuanian called the incident “a bad habit” he needs to work on and blamed it on his lack of confidence in speaking another language.

Challengers League East Surge is a part of the top-tier Eastern European circuit in VALORANT and hosts 16 teams with 23 countries participating.

While krea6on hadn’t yet made it to that echelon of competitive VALORANT play yet, this decision will most likely separate him from that caliber of competition for good.