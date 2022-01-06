Evil Geniuses part ways with roca, BRANTED, and Temperature

The VALORANT squad is down to just two players.

Evil Geniuses has released Daniel “roca” Gustaferri, Brandon “BRANTED” Ballard, and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper from its VALORANT team, the North American organization revealed yesterday.

This leaves EG’s active VALORANT roster with just two players—Kelden “Boostio” Pupello and Mike “pho” Panza. Temperature joined the North Americans in January 2021 and played his last match for EG in August, having been loaned to Gen.G in September to partake in the Last Chance Qualifier.

Today we are parting ways with @branted707, @rocazor, and @temperatureCSGO. Thank you for being a part of EG Valorant, we wish you nothing but the best! pic.twitter.com/ZOVWI3jQcM — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) January 5, 2022

BRANTED and roca, on the other hand, had been playing for EG since June 2021, when the organization rebuilt its roster for the first time, keeping only Temperature and Christine “potter” Chi. The latter would transition to the head coach position in August, seeing EG move away from a mixed-gender lineup in VALORANT.

The players leave EG without accomplishing a thing. The team struggled throughout 2021, failing to win an event. Their best result was a runner-up finish at the VALORANT Midwest Showdown in December.

VCT 2022 is expected to kick off on Jan. 27, leaving little time for EG to come up with a new roster. At the moment, it’s unclear if Boostio and pho are staying or if they’ll depart from the roster, too.

