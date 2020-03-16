Everything we know about VALORANT’s Jett

Jett is the poster girl for Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter, VALORANT.

Her agile and evasive fighting style lets her take risks like no other character in the game. She runs circles around every skirmish, weaving in and out, and cutting enemies up before they even know what hit them.

Jett has four abilities, including a signature and an ultimate. Here’s everything we know about Jett, VALORANT’s Korean-born agent.

Abilities

Cloudburst – Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory.

– Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory. Updraft – After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards.

– After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards. Signature Ability: Tailwind – Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving.

– Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving. Ultimate: Blade Storm – Arm yourself with several deadly throwing knives that deal moderate damage and kill on headshots. Scoring a kill restores all daggers. Left-click throws a single dagger. Right-click throws all remaining daggers in a short-ranged burst.

Game plan

Jett is one of the most mobile agents in VALORANT. In a similar vein to Tracer from Overwatch, her aim is to reposition in a skirmish, find the upper ground, flank, or simply surprise her enemies.

She’s a slippery target, and her skillset gives her a great deal of flexibility. She can sit back, wait for the perfect opportunity, pick up a kill or two, and slowly win the match, or she can take the initiative, rush in at full speed, and secure the entry frag. She’s ideal for planting the bomb, outmaneuvering her opponents, and finding space on the map.

Her Cloudburst ability can be used in multiple situations. It’s good for solo play, stopping a push on the defensive side, or blocking off a position. But it can also be used aggressively, to sneakily plant the bomb, or to flank a target.

Updraft gives Jett the opportunity to find positions that no other agent can. The best Jett players will learn the ins and outs of every map and use Updraft to its full potential. The vantage point, especially on the defending side, should never be underestimated.

Jett’s passive signature ability, Tailwind, can be used to avoid incoming damage in a one-vs.-one, rush for the objective, or disengage. Dash, left, right, and center while holding down the mouse and reap the rewards.

Blade Storm, Jett’s ultimate, is ideal for players with pinpoint accuracy. Right-click for a burst of damage, or find an enemy’s head, aim, and fire for the one-shot kill. Blade Storm is the perfect ability for playmaking, clutch moments, and highlight-reels. It looks like a ton of fun.