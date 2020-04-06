Everything we know about Raze, VALORANT’s (rumored) 10th agent

Raze is rumored to be an explosion-loving, rocket-launcher-wielding fanatic.

When VALORANT got its official name in March, the game was reported to be set to launch in the summer with a roster of 10 characters, according to an interview with executive producer Anna Donlon.

Since then, though, fans have only come across nine agents and have been left wondering when the 10th will make an appearance. But that could be about to change.

Well-known Fortnite data miners FortTory and iFireMonkey did some digging and struck gold.

Raze, an explosion-loving, rocket-launcher-wielding fanatic, could be the next agent to join the game.

Screengrab via iFireMonkey

She looks like she comes straight out of Borderlands or even Mad Max. An engineer with a makeshift outfit, “boom” graffitied over her chest, a fiery baseball cap, purple sneakers, and a set of headphones—Raze sticks out like a sore thumb in VALORANT.

Here’s everything we know about Raze so far.

Abilities

Blast Pack – Instantly throw a Blast Pack that will stick to surfaces. Re-use the ability after deployment to detonate, damaging and moving anything hit.

Cluster Grenade – Fire to throw the grenade, which does damage and creates sub-munitions, each doing damage to anyone in range

Signature ability: Boom Bot – Fire will deploy the bot, causing it to travel in a straight line on the ground, bouncing off walls. The Boom Bot will lock on to any enemies in its frontal cone and chase them, exploding for heavy damage if it reaches them.

Ultimate: Showstopper – Fire shoots a rocket that does massive area damage on contact with anything.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about Raze.