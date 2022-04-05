Everything to know about first tournament of 2022 VCT Game Changers

After a year of Cloud9 White dominance, VCT Game Changers is back and the teams are readying up to claim the crown for the first tournament of the 2022 season.
Open qualifiers were held last week and eight VALORANT teams have made it through to the main event, where they will now compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and points to make it to the Game Changers World Championship.
Here’s what you need to know about the first Game Changers event of the 2022 season.
Format and teams
The format for VCT Game Changers NA is a double-elimination bracket that leads to the grand final on April 9. All of the matches are a best-of-three, and teams will earn points toward Game Changers World Championship qualification.
Eight teams have qualified for the main event: Cloud9 White, Shopify Rebellion, Gen.G Black, TSM X, Dart Monkeys, DIGNITAS, VersionX, and CLG Red. They are competing for a total of 410 points, which are available for the top 16 teams. The breakdown of points is outlined below.
- First place – 80 points
- Second place – 60 points
- Third place – 50 points
- Fourth place – 40 points
- Fifth and sixth place – 30 points
- Seventh and eighth place – 20 points
- Ninth to 16th place – 10 points
Schedule and how to watch
The VALORANT channels, both on YouTube and on Twitch, will be broadcasting the games. Some games will be played simultaneously during the main event, so an alternate Twitch channel will be used for those games.
Matches start April 6 at 3pm CT and will continue until April 9 for the grand final. See the schedule below for the full lineup of matches.
April 6
- Cloud9 White vs CLG Red – 5:30pm CT
- VersionX vs Shopify Rebellion – 5:30pm CT
- Dart Monkeys vs TSM – 8pm CT
- Dignitas vs Gen.G Black – 8pm CT
April 7
- Upper bracket semifinals – 3pm CT
- Lower bracket round one – 6pm CT
April 8
- Lower bracket quarterfinals – 3pm CT
- Upper bracket finals – 6pm CT
- Lower bracket semifinal – 6pm CT
April 9
- Lower bracket finals – 3pm CT
- Grand final – 6pm CT
Talent
The broadcast talent for the event includes hosts Sue “Smix” Lee, Sierra Dawn, and Nikki “Sajedene” Elise, as well as a long list of casters and analysts. The full list of casters and analysts is below.
- Daniel “ddk” Kapadia
- Alan “IHOLDSHIFT” Donofria
- Christine “Potter” Chi
- Rivington “RivingtonThe3rd” Bisland III
- Mimi “AEvilCat” Wermcratnz
- Shayan “ShyoWager” Shehryar
- Priya “CozyJozie” Long
- Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen
- Darlyn “Gompers” Diaz
- Ashley “Spicyypyro” Bang
- Dan “Dryad” Herrera
- Tanner Metro
More information including the full schedule, which details the match schedule and more, can be found in the VALORANT blog post.