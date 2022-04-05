Everything to know about first tournament of 2022 VCT Game Changers

After a year of Cloud9 White dominance, VCT Game Changers is back and the teams are readying up to claim the crown for the first tournament of the 2022 season.

Open qualifiers were held last week and eight VALORANT teams have made it through to the main event, where they will now compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and points to make it to the Game Changers World Championship.

Here’s what you need to know about the first Game Changers event of the 2022 season.

Format and teams

The format for VCT Game Changers NA is a double-elimination bracket that leads to the grand final on April 9. All of the matches are a best-of-three, and teams will earn points toward Game Changers World Championship qualification.

Eight teams have qualified for the main event: Cloud9 White, Shopify Rebellion, Gen.G Black, TSM X, Dart Monkeys, DIGNITAS, VersionX, and CLG Red. They are competing for a total of 410 points, which are available for the top 16 teams. The breakdown of points is outlined below.

First place – 80 points

Second place – 60 points

Third place – 50 points

Fourth place – 40 points

Fifth and sixth place – 30 points

Seventh and eighth place – 20 points

Ninth to 16th place – 10 points

Schedule and how to watch

The VALORANT channels, both on YouTube and on Twitch, will be broadcasting the games. Some games will be played simultaneously during the main event, so an alternate Twitch channel will be used for those games.

Matches start April 6 at 3pm CT and will continue until April 9 for the grand final. See the schedule below for the full lineup of matches.

April 6

Cloud9 White vs CLG Red – 5:30pm CT

VersionX vs Shopify Rebellion – 5:30pm CT

Dart Monkeys vs TSM – 8pm CT

Dignitas vs Gen.G Black – 8pm CT

April 7

Upper bracket semifinals – 3pm CT

Lower bracket round one – 6pm CT

April 8

Lower bracket quarterfinals – 3pm CT

Upper bracket finals – 6pm CT

Lower bracket semifinal – 6pm CT

April 9

Lower bracket finals – 3pm CT

Grand final – 6pm CT

Talent

The broadcast talent for the event includes hosts Sue “Smix” Lee, Sierra Dawn, and Nikki “Sajedene” Elise, as well as a long list of casters and analysts. The full list of casters and analysts is below.

Daniel “ddk” Kapadia

Alan “IHOLDSHIFT” Donofria

Christine “Potter” Chi

Rivington “RivingtonThe3rd” Bisland III

Mimi “AEvilCat” Wermcratnz

Shayan “ShyoWager” Shehryar

Priya “CozyJozie” Long

Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen

Darlyn “Gompers” Diaz

Ashley “Spicyypyro” Bang

Dan “Dryad” Herrera

Tanner Metro

More information including the full schedule, which details the match schedule and more, can be found in the VALORANT blog post.