EMEA VALORANT regional leagues explained

EMEA VCT is expanding upon its formula in 2022 and adding another layer to the VALORANT ecosystem with the introduction of the VALORANT Regional Leagues (VLRs).

These leagues aim to reach the “peak” of regional VALORANT esports and provide a “highly competitive platform” for talent development with a distinct national flair, according to Riot Games. In 2022, Riot is launching the following leagues:

Spain (Players from Portugal and Italy are also eligible to compete) Operated by LVP

France (Players within Benelux are also eligible to compete) Operated by Freaks 4U Gaming

U.K., Ireland, and Nordics Operated by Promod Esports

Poland and EE (Players from Israel are also eligible to compete Operated by FRENZY

CIS Operated by GIG Me

MENA Operated by Calyx Gaming

Turkey Operated by ESA Esports

DACH Operated by Freaks 4U Gaming



Each of the eight leagues will be operated by Riot’s partner organizers and will run for two stages throughout the year. The regular season will be followed by the playoffs in each league.

At the end of the first stage, the winner of each regional league will qualify for the VCT promotion tournament. In the second stage, each of the regional league winners will qualify for the regional league EMEA finals. The number of regional league qualifiers and available slots may vary based on the results of the promotion tournament.

Teams will be able to join individual competitions throughout the season to earn circuit points. At the end of the season, the teams with the most points will compete to become the regional circuit champions.

The regional leagues will look to provide “highly-skilled players” with “deeply satisfying competitive experiences” and give VALORANT fans the chance to celebrate and cheer on their national teams, according to Riot.

VALORANT regional circuits are “designed as an inclusive and accessible way for players to jump into organized competition at a local level, no matter their skill or aspiration,” Jonathan Tilbury, the EMEA esports competitive experience manager, said in a press conference on Dec. 14, 2021.

“We fully expect these circuits to become the place where future pros emerge,” Tilbury said. “In the long term, we hope that all VALORANT players will have a regional circuit for them to compete in. And that’s what it’s all about—empowering local communities.”

The 2022 VLR season is expected to kick off with the qualifiers on Jan. 24, 2022. The first split will begin during the week of Feb. 14.

