DWG KIA signs peri as VALORANT coach

DWG KIA is rounding up its VALORANT division ahead of next year.

The South Korean organization has signed Bum-gi “peri” Jung as the coach for its VALORANT squad. The 31-year-old has tons of experience on his back, having been an active player both in CS:GO and VALORANT.

[Announcement: Contract]



정범기 'peri' 코치가 DWG KIA 발로란트 팀에 합류했습니다.

DWG KIA 발로란트 팀과 함께 새로이 시작하는 'peri' 코치에게 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.#DWGKIA #DK_Valorant #Welcome_peri pic.twitter.com/3rfkxGVoj4 — DWG KIA_Esports (@DWGKIA_Esports) November 2, 2022

Peri began his coaching career in December 2021, when he joined ESportsConnected in the new role. Previously, he played under the banners of NUTURN Gaming and PROPARTY. He made a name for himself in VALORANT at top-tier tournaments with the former, traveling to Reykjavik for Stage Two Masters, where he placed in the top three.

Before transforming to VALORANT, peri competed in CS:GO and Counter-Strike, playing for South Korean teams like MVP PK. With the Korean organization, he was just one series away from qualifying for the ELEAGUE Major Boston in 2018.

With the addition of peri, it looks like DWG KIA has their VALORANT roster ready for next year. The team loaned in Lakia and signed allow on July 13, completing the lineup. It remains to be seen whether the team will shake up the roster even more before the 2023 season begins.

DWG KIA are one of the 10 teams competing in VCT 2023 Pacific. Like all the partnered teams, the Korean squad will start the year with the Kickoff Tournament, which begins on Feb. 14 in São Paulo.