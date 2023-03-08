‘Don’t do this please’: VALORANT coach explains how this one comm can hurt your ranked games

One VALORANT coach has pinpointed a cardinal sin within the gaming community, and for those of you who do it, you’re not really helping.

Streaming coach, Woohoojin, shared that critiquing your teammate’s plays after the fact might not be the best tactic as it’s likely going to upset your peers instead of assisting. One particular Omen player started criticizing the performance of his teammates from the round prior, and Woohoojin wasn’t having a bar of it.

Woohoojin mocked the “Coach Omen” in a VOD review he posted on March 7. He implored his VALORANT viewers not to ever make this ‘feedback’ mistake.

“Don’t do this please, guys,” the VALORANT guru said, before comparing it to the annoying gym members who give advice when nobody asked, and a large portion of the gaming community likely completely agrees.

Each and every gamer has likely come into contact with a teammate who dons the “IGL” nametag without asking, and it’s a problem in multiplayer titles that rubs people the wrong way.

Woohoojin added “nobody wants to learn from a stranger.”

This feedback critique mainly applies to the lower to mid-tiers of VALORANT grinding. As you progress up the ladder, you’re likely going to want to communicate with your teammates extensively, creating the best plan that’ll allow you to win.

Hopefully, the Omen in question sees this particular VALORANT VOD review and changes the way they communicate in their matchmaking games from now on.