Dicey’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Quan “Dicey” Tran is an inactive member of the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster.

The young American started his VALORANT career in June 2020 shortly after the game officially launched, playing for Prospect before joining Immortals. After playing with Immortals for two months, Dicey moved to 100 Thieves. 

While with 100 Thieves, competed in numerous competitions, including a couple of VCT events highlighted by a top-six placing at North America’s Stage One: Challengers Two. 

Following that middle-of-the-road finish in February, Dicey was moved to the bench for the team after the squad added Ethan Arnold to the roster.

Here are Dicey’s VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon1
Secondary Weapon2
Melee Weapon3
Ability 1Mouse 5
Ability 2L-Ctrl
Ability 3E
Use ObjectF
Equip Spike4
UltimateX

Sensitivity

DPI800In-game Sens0.28
eDPI224Scoped Sens1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sens6

Crosshair

ColorCyanInner Lines1/3/1/1
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0/0/0/0
Center DotOffFade/Movement/Firing ErrorOff

