Dicey’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Quan “Dicey” Tran is an inactive member of the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster.

The young American started his VALORANT career in June 2020 shortly after the game officially launched, playing for Prospect before joining Immortals. After playing with Immortals for two months, Dicey moved to 100 Thieves.

While with 100 Thieves, competed in numerous competitions, including a couple of VCT events highlighted by a top-six placing at North America’s Stage One: Challengers Two.

Following that middle-of-the-road finish in February, Dicey was moved to the bench for the team after the squad added Ethan Arnold to the roster.

Here are Dicey’s VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Melee Weapon 3 Ability 1 Mouse 5 Ability 2 L-Ctrl Ability 3 E Use Object F Equip Spike 4 Ultimate X

Sensitivity

DPI 800 In-game Sens 0.28 eDPI 224 Scoped Sens 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sens 6

Crosshair

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1/3/1/1 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0/0/0/0 Center Dot Off Fade/Movement/Firing Error Off

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.