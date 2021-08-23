Dicey’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Quan “Dicey” Tran is an inactive member of the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster.
The young American started his VALORANT career in June 2020 shortly after the game officially launched, playing for Prospect before joining Immortals. After playing with Immortals for two months, Dicey moved to 100 Thieves.
While with 100 Thieves, competed in numerous competitions, including a couple of VCT events highlighted by a top-six placing at North America’s Stage One: Challengers Two.
Following that middle-of-the-road finish in February, Dicey was moved to the bench for the team after the squad added Ethan Arnold to the roster.
Here are Dicey’s VALORANT settings.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
|1
|Secondary Weapon
|2
|Melee Weapon
|3
|Ability 1
|Mouse 5
|Ability 2
|L-Ctrl
|Ability 3
|E
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ultimate
|X
Sensitivity
|DPI
|800
|In-game Sens
|0.28
|eDPI
|224
|Scoped Sens
|1
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sens
|6
Crosshair
|Color
|Cyan
|Inner Lines
|1/3/1/1
|Outlines
|Off
|Outer Lines
|0/0/0/0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
|Off
