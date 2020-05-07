Dafran discovers unique way to find enemy positions by paying attention to his FPS counter in VALORANT

Players have reported that they lose frames when looking at enemy players—even through walls.

Another day, another exploitable VALORANT bug. This time, former Overwatch pro and popular streamer Dafran has found a new way to locate the opposing team: by watching for FPS drops while aiming around the map.

Multiple players have already found that they’re losing a ton of frames while in their matches, including Dafran, who has a good rig for streaming and playing games.

He noticed that he constantly lost frames—going from a steady 240 to 250 FPS to 160 FPS—whenever he aimed his crosshairs over an enemy player. But the broken part about this FPS loss is that it even happened while looking at enemies who were obscured by terrain and walls.

As a result, Dafran was able to essentially “wallhack” the map by aiming around and at walls, waiting for FPS drops to occur. When he lost frames, he was most likely aiming at an enemy. During that round, for example, he was able to discern that the enemy team had players heading over to the A site.

The only thing to worry about is whether the FPS drops are also affected by teammates. This would make things a little complicated but still doable since you’d just have to avoid putting a teammate in your line of sight while searching for enemies.

This exploit might not be as widespread, but Riot will need to fix it before people begin to use it constantly. The developers are already investigating the game’s performance issues but might not ship out a fix until the next patch to hit the closed beta servers.