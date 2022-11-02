Cypher says goodbye to the practice range with latest VALORANT update

VALORANT players have had to undergo a lot of change in recent months. The introduction of the newest agent, Harbor, changes to maps like Pearl and Fracture, and UX updates galore have made the FPS a wild ride.

But there was one hint before Harbor’s arrival that the Riot Games devs placed, and it was hidden right underneath our noses.

Now this hint has been removed from the game. Cypher is no longer in the range, and this Dot Esports writer frankly misses someone to talk to while practicing.

The hat-throwing agent gave fans details about abilities that Harbor would bring into the title, and now he’s gone elsewhere to carry on with his life.

Cypher appeared in the range on Oct 4, watching players miss easy shots and revealing hints of future updates.

No longer will you spot Cypher standing at his desk next to the broken brick wall, and he will be missed.

His disappearance could be a hint in itself. The fact that he appeared in the range, giving details of an upcoming agent means he could be back for more once he’s uncovered another character’s abilities.

Either way, eagle-eyed players who don’t just focus on killing bots will have to keep their peepers peeled and let everyone know when Cypher comes back to watch players tap heads.