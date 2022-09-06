XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent

Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough.

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.

“[It] is the fact that he can pull his duel out in literally like half a second after he whips a shot, and also that the fact that he can just tp out of anywhere,” the player added. “You can still do the same thing that you’ve been doing.”

Chamber received a series of nerfs in VALORANT Patch 5.03, which went live on Aug. 9. In the update, the devs nerfed Chamber’s Trademark, Headhunter, Rendezvous, and Tour De Force, but the weren’t significant and haven’t seemed to impact his gameplay much. “I don’t think the Chamber nerfs are really that impactful,” Cryocells said.

Chamber’s strong influence on the meta shows in his win ratio during VALORANT Champions. The agent boasts the highest overall win ratio among agents with 70 percent, 19 percent more than second-placed Viper and Fade, according to VLR.GG.

The agent has been pivotal in Cryocells and XSET’s gameplay, who have already secured a place in the event’s playoffs after defeating FPX and XERXIA. The 19-year-old has been playing either Chamber or Jett so far at the tournament.