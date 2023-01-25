Cloud9 Yay explains why he doesn’t want to face Paper Rex at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo

The star player of Cloud9 revealed Paper Rex are one of the few VALORANT teams he’s weary of at the upcoming LOCK//IN tournament.

Last night, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, who joined Cloud9 following his stint with OpTic Gaming, said on stream that Singapore team Paper Rex will be a tough challenge because of the unpredictable playstyle they utilize.

“Dude Paper Rex is good, PRX is really good. They’re one of the teams I don’t like to face, especially in this kind of format where it’s one loss and you’re out. They do some really crazy comps, and you kind of don’t know what you’re going into,” he said.

Paper Rex are known as one of the more diverse teams in terms of playstyle. Rather than standard compositions, Paper Rex typically employ off-meta agents to pair with an aggressive playstyle.

A notable example was Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto usage of Yoru during Paper Rex’s run at major VCT events such as Masters Copenhagen, which concluded in July 2022. Paper Rex finished in second place following a 3-2 defeat to FunPlus Phoenix.

“[Paper Rex] is really unpredictable with the comps they play. Plus, they play very loosely so it’s very hard to prepare against. They could have some really cool stuff that could catch you off guard. [The] same goes for us, we’ll have some unpredictable stuff too,” Yay said.

Paper Rex are set to face off against Cloud9 in the first round of the LOCK//IN tournament on Feb. 15.