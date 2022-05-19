Change of FaZe plan: FaZe moves flyuh into starting roster in place of poach

Just one week into the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two Challengers main event, FaZe Clan have announced that they are moving Xavier “flyuh” Carlson back into the starting lineup ahead of their match versus Luminosity Gaming.

FAZE VALORANT ROSTER UPDATE:@1flyuh will be returning to the starting lineup for this weekend's matchup against Luminosity.#VCT | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/1uWTuQyYH4 — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) May 19, 2022

As a result, Jake “poach” Brumleve has been moved to the bench and the inactive section of the roster. Poach tweeted that he is now a restricted free agent, and would “like to represent another team as an IGL” on the initiator or controller role.

It’s a quick move on FaZe’s behalf, only one week into the NA Stage two main event. The change comes after FaZe’s week one loss to OpTic, the reigning Masters Reykjavík champions. It’s also only been just three weeks since poach was brought into the FaZe roster along with both supamen and poised, formerly of Rise.

FaZe’s VALORANT roster moves have actually exceeded the pace 100 Thieves set during Stage One, when they parted ways with both ec1s and BabyJ after week two of that group stage.

Flyuh was initially moved to the bench along with LarryBanks back when the trio of poach, supamen, and poised joined FaZe, and will now return to starting roster in time for FaZe’s week two match against Luminosity. LG is coming off a massive opening week win versus Sentinels.