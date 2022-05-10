Chamber nerfed in VALORANT Patch 4.09

The newest sentinel in VALORANT is set to be nerfed in Patch 4.09, developer Riot Games revealed today.

Chamber is the target of Riot’s latest patch. The defensive tool in his kit, Trademark, has been reduced from two charges to one and the cost has been increased from 150 credits to 200. The audio range of the ability has been increased too, making it easier to hear.

“Right now, Chamber’s Trademark outperforms other Sentinel tools in both reliability and power, which feels inappropriate given the amount of defensive combat tools Chamber has spread across the rest of his kit,” Riot said regarding the nerf.

Several professional players and coaches have criticized Riot for the change following his test period on the public beta environment. Head coach of OpTic Gaming Chet Singh said on Twitter that reducing the number of trips from two to one is “too harsh.”

As a counter, OpTic player Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker said all other sentinel agents, including Killjoy and Cypher, need a buff. Their setups are easy to break with utility on the offensive side, according to yay.

imo sentinels in general need a bit of a buff. kj, cypher and even sage to an extent are becoming pretty niche. it's too easy to bait out the util or get past it via movement abilities. plus entire ults/setups (kj/cypher) can be broken by 4 diff agents with 1-2 $200 abilites. — OpTic yay (@yayFPS) April 30, 2022

Cloud9 player Nathan “leaf” Orf criticized Chamber’s Rendezvous, which allows him to teleport to a different part of the map almost instantly. “There’s Chamber where he can tp every 20 seconds 1/3 of the map,” he said. Chamber’s ultimate ability Tour De Force can also scope in easily, he said.

These changes will be implemented in Patch 4.09, which is set to be released today.