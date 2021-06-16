C9 Blue to start Xeppaa

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach will officially enter C9 Blue’s starting VALORANT roster in place of Michael “poiz” Possis, commentator Daniel “ddk” Kapadia revealed on Cloud9’s show “The 9s.”

Xeppaa is one of many former young Chaos EC CS:GO players who jumped to VALORANT when the COVID-19 pandemic hit NA CS. Xeppaa hasn’t competed in VALORANT yet despite making the jump to the new game in April. Previously, Xeppaa played with C9’s CS roster.

C9 Blue’s five-man VALORANT roster will now feature Xeppaa, Mitch Semago, Nathan “leaf” Orf, Son “xeta” Seon-ho, and Ricky “floppy” Kemery.

After a downright awful beginning to the VALORANT roster’s tenure despite the individual brilliance of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, C9 Blue have turned their fortunes around immensely. They were one map away from defeating Version1 and qualifying for VCT Masters Two: Reykjavik and placed second in VCT Stage Two Challengers Two, losing 3-0 to Sentinels in the grand finals of the online event.

C9 Blue is a team stacked with former CS talent. Floppy, xeppaa, and leaf were all essentially household names in esports due to their brilliance at a young age—and the rest of the roster aren’t slouches either. With young talent brimming from every facet of this roster, it’s not hard to see them qualifying for VCT Masters Three in Berlin later this year.

