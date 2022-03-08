Brimstone’s Stim Beacon speeds up Yoru’s Gatecrash in VALORANT

VALORANT players can speed up Yoru’s Gatecrash ability with Brimstone’s Stim Beacon to make it reach its destination even faster.

Patch 4.04 introduced the much-needed Yoru rework, helping the struggling Duelist become a viable pick. The update gave Yoru a new life-sized decoy and increased the speed of the Gatecrash ability, allowing players to teleport behind enemies faster. But players can also increase the Gatecrash ability’s speed with Brimstone’s Stim Beacon.

A VALORANT player uploaded a short video to Reddit of them sending the Gatecrash ability without using the Stim Beacon to show its regular speed. The second clip showed the same ability enhanced by the Stim Beacon, which gave it a clear speed boost. This was easy to see when the clips played side by side, showing an extra boost when Brimstone lent a helping hand.

Patch 4.04 added a small speed boost to Brimstone’s Stim Beacon alongside the Rapid Fire buff, making it a stronger and more viable ability. His smokes were also adjusted to make them more effective, and the Controller that has struggled in the meta for months is finally seeing more playtime.

Other players commented that the Stim Beacon also increases the speed of other abilities like Sova’s drone, Raze’s boom bot, and Skye’s dog, so try to use this tactic in your next match. It likely won’t make a significant difference, but the extra speed could help in some situations.