Bob and meL drive a dagger through Immortals to send C9 White to Game Changers world championship

Is there nothing you can do to stop them?

Dread it, run from it, destiny still arrives all the same in the form of Cloud9 White, the clear-cut dominant force of the North American women’s VALORANT scene.

After another decisive win at Game Changers, this time in the quarterfinals of NA Series Three against Immortals, C9 White has already locked in their spot at the 2022 Game Changers world championship as one of the two NA representatives in Berlin.

The proven duo of Bob Tran and Melanie “meL” Capone carried the load once again for the team. Bob, the team’s primary initiator, notched 36 kills and 18 assists against only 12 deaths across dominant wins on Haven and Ascent, 13-4 and 13-2, respectively. The team’s leader and Chamber main meL was equally as impressive: 33 total kills while winning 11 out of 13 opening duels.

Even with the one-sided scores, the series still ended on a surprising note, with C9 White claiming a final round they had no business winning. Down three-vs-four with inferior weapons, Bob was able to sneak up on the Immortals crossfire watching mid on Ascent and hit a disgusting double with the Sheriff to give C9 White complete control of the B site. Thanks to an orb and the plant, meL was able to break out the Chamber ult, shutting down the retake through market.

C9 White’s win over Immortals is the latest overwhelmingly dominant win for the consensus queens of NA VALORANT. And with this win, C9 White have ensured enough points to take one of the NA spots at the world championship, even if they were to lose the next two series at NA Game Changers Three. C9 White have only lost one series in Game Changers competition but won all five NA Game Changers events over the past two years.

They play in the second round of the upper bracket later today.