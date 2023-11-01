Best Viper lineups on Split in VALORANT: Where to place walls, Poison Cloud, and throw Snakebites

Split is a dynamic VALORANT map, with plenty of verticality and corners to catch attackers off guard. Though Viper isn’t a necessary agent to bring to the battle, with the best Viper lineups and setups on Split you can get maximum value out of the agent.

Our guide for Viper’s Split setups includes optimal positions to focus your utility towards rather than specific lineups for Snakebites. We will focus on areas of the map where you will want to guard in order to fulfill your duty as a controller agent.

Here are the best Viper setups on Split in VALORANT.

The best Viper lineups for Split in VALORANT

As always, the best way to maximize a setup for any utility-oriented agent is to understand the battleground where you’re about to place your abilities.

Split’s key characteristic as a map is its verticality. Though other maps in VALORANT utilize elements of verticality via boxes, elevated windows, and ropes, Split combines nearly every vertical tool in the game to create an incredibly dynamic experience both attacking and defending.

Viper, on occasion, can struggle with this verticality compared to other agents like Omen or even Astra. There are situations where the correct placement of her wall will rely on you to deploy it at a certain height, and you might not always be able to throw her Poison Orb high enough to reach the heavens on Split.

Nevertheless, when played alongside a secondary controller, Viper can be a menace on Split.

Viper Split A Site setups

A Site is one of the weaker points on Split for a Viper player to defend. Due to the verticality and large area of the site itself, it’s very difficult to successfully utilize Toxic Screen on the site itself. Though there are a few Poison Orbs and Snakebites you can make use of here, generally you’ll want to be defending from B or mid.

To successfully defend A Site, you’ll need to be in control of A Heaven. Though the plant site itself is extremely important, often both defenders and attackers will prioritize gaining control of heaven because it is easier than fighting at the choke itself.

Therefore, we recommend these two Poison Orb placements if you’re looking to set up to defend on A.

Two smoke options to block off A site. | Image via Valoplant.gg

The rightmost orb in the picture is a relatively obvious smoke placement, as it will cut off the main choke on to site. The orb on the left, though it doesn’t protect the site itself, protects A Heaven, one of the most highly contested areas on this map.

There are a few Snakebites you can use in typical plant spots on the A site. In the image below, the stars indicate common spike plant locations, while the green areas are where you can throw a Snakebite.

All of the typical spike plant locations on Split’s A site. | Image via Valoplant.gg

Most of these Snakebites can be thrown from A Heaven. The ones on the back site of the site should be thrown from either peeking out of A Screens or by pushing closer onto the site itself. Some players may also have a lineup from the attacker spawn to get these to land, which would require you to flank through mid to sewers.

This lineup will allow you to throw a Snakebite that lands on the backside of the box in the middle of the site from the safety of heaven.

Line your crosshair up with the sign above A site. | Screenshot via Dot Esports Your Snakebite will land perfectly. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The best defensive ultimate for Viper on A site covers all the usual spike plant locations. Try standing here and deploying your ultimate, and you’ll cover nearly every star in the image above.

Set up your Viper’s Pit here for maximum coverage. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’re trying to attack A site, there is a sneaky wall you can throw that will cut off any defenders in A Heaven and allow your team to ignore that area of the map completely. The only catch is this wall requires you to position yourself in sewers and then have your team execute on A site.

This unique wall will cut off A Heaven. | Image via Valoplant.gg

This wall cuts off ramps to A Heaven, window to A Heaven, and even A screens as a bonus. With this wall, your team can execute onto the site through A main with confidence as long as they check their corners.

If you choose to attack with your team through A main instead of flanking around, which is absolutely an option for Viper, you can throw your Snakebites into corners to clear them and eliminate enemies that way.

Viper Split B Site setups

If you don’t have a Sage in your composition, a controller agent like Viper is probably going to want to watch mid. Due to the importance of the heaven zone on both sites, attacking through the middle of the map is also a popular strategy on this map.

Our favorite Viper wall on Split requires you to stand in B Heaven and position yourself on that site while throwing a wall that extends all the way across to A main.

This wall gives Viper the most coverage across the map. | Image via Valoplant.gg

This wall prevents attackers from getting information to push on either A or B Heaven. Yet, if you’re planning to throw this wall, you will have to be positioned on B.

One important thing to remember if you’re going to throw this wall is to aim it high, not at the ground. If you aim too low, the strip of poison-deploying nodes will clip underneath the map. We recommend aiming for around here, on the wall in B Heaven.

Make sure to aim your Toxic Screen high! | Screenshot via Dot Esports

To accompany this wall setup, our favorite Poison Orb placement is easy: right at the choke point from B main into the site. We’ve included a few other options if you prefer not to place your Toxic Screen in mid and would rather use smokes to hold that area instead.

These smokes are all options for defending the B site. | Image via Valoplant.gg

Only use the Poison Orb that covers the entrance to heaven if you are holding on the site and have information the enemy has pushed up mid. Otherwise, the huge smoke covering B main is a safe bet.

For Snakebites on B site, the strategy is roughly the same as on A. You’ll want to save a Snakebite to throw for when you think the spike will be planted. Here are the three zones where the spike is often planted on Split’s B site, and snakebites you can throw there.

Here are the spots where attackers usually plant the spike. | Image via Valoplant.gg

The bottom-most Snakebite in this image is the trickiest one to land. While the other two can be shot off of the map geometry or directly to their target, hitting the third plant spot can be tricky. If you’re standing at the entrance to the B site from the defending perspective, aim closer to yourself than you think you have to for the Snakebite to not bounce off the wall.

Don’t aim too close to the wall, or the Snakebite will bounce off. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

For attacking on the B site, there is another crafty wall you can throw from sewers, just like on A site. Sewers is a part of this map that rarely gets used for purposes other than rotating, but it is a Viper player’s dream.

This wall can help if your team tries to push through mid. | Image via Valoplant.gg

This is another Toxic Screen where you need to aim high for it to land right. Keep in mind you want the wall to cover the entrance to B Heaven from defender spawn.

If this wall feels a bit risky for your playstyle, another classic option to attack onto the B site is a wall that will block most of the sightline defenders have if they hold on B Heaven. This wall builds off of a common Sage wall that has been used for years to block off a portion of B site, but since Poison Screen extends further it is even more effective.

This wall is a classic. Image via Valoplant.gg

The only thing you should be especially mindful of when using this wall is, depending on where you are behind it, some defenders might be able to see the top of your head from heaven. Stick close to the wall when you run onto the site, and prepare with your team for angles to watch once it goes down.

As always, make sure whenever you’re able to you call when your toxins are about to run out. Keep an eye on your fuel gauge constantly when relying on abilities like a wall or Poison Orb to protect you or your teammates. Viper does have a built-in voice line that will let your teammates know the wall or smoke will fall, but giving them a heads-up verbally doesn’t hurt either.

These suggested Toxic Screen, Poison Orb, and Snakebite placements should give you not only a better idea of how to play Viper on this map but can hopefully get you to start thinking of your own setups too.

Whether in your next Unrated game or Premier match, make sure to try out these best Viper lineups for Split in VALORANT.