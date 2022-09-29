Best VALORANT players, ranked

What defines who the best VALORANT player is? It’s no simple task since there are multiple factors to consider on top of an exceptionally deep pool of professional players spread around the world.

But in looking at the factors that would determine who the best players in the world are, it came down to three that stood out above the rest: Consistent stats and numbers, big play potential, and pure winning. If you can provide in-game value, highlights, and victories over a consistent period, you’re one of the greats.

So who stands above the rest? Here are our picks for the best VALORANT players.

5) MaKo

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan isn’t just the deadliest controller player in the world, he was the most impactful VALORANT player amongst all prominent VCT players in 2022. He finished with the highest kill-assist-survive-trade percentage of any player who played over 1,000 rounds in VCT 2022 with 79 percent, according to VLR. He also finished second in assists per round and 12th in overall K/D (second amongst primary controllers).

4) nAts

Photo via Riot Games

One of the most impactful and disruptive players of the year wasn’t on a flashy duelist or the meta-dominant Chamber. Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin has mastered the art of timing and lurking, always putting himself in a position to push out at the perfect moment and wipe out an enemy team with a controlled spray. He may not have the flashiest stats, and the now split M3C roster may have fallen short of 2022 expectations, but nAts does things that no one else is seemingly capable of.

3) Derke

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The trio of top-ranked players are all similar in style and agent compositions, and it’s hard to separate who the best is between the three of them. Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev had to miss out on playing at Masters Reykjavík and Fnatic suffered because of it, but that event ended up boosting his value after we witnessed what Fnatic looked like without him. He’s absolutely lethal on the Operator and kept pace with the two players ranked above him throughout the whole year.

2) Aspas

Image via Riot Games

The world’s best duelist delivered when it mattered most during LOUD’s world championship run at Champions 2022. Erick “aspas” Santos absolutely dominated Brazilian competition and was one of the best international players across Jett, Raze, and Chamber. While his numbers over the year turned out higher than yay’s, he sits just behind him in the rankings based on LOUD’s tough showing in Copenhagen. But he propelled himself into the top two thanks to a series of incredible plays he made to close out a strong year for LOUD.

1) Yay

Photo via Riot Games

A mechanical genius, a maestro on Chamber, and a force to be reckoned with the Operator in his hands, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker is the best player in the world. Statistically, he has a magnificent case as a top 10 player in every major category: ACS, K/D, and opening duel win percentage. As the consistently best Chamber player in the world over the past year, his aggressive peaks and Tour de Force deadliness are without comparison, and he was a vital part of OpTic’s top-three finishes at all three international VCT events.

Honorable mentions and considerations