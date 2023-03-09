Best VALORANT players in the world – Updated for 2023 season

What defines who the best VALORANT player is? It’s no simple task since there are multiple factors to consider on top of an exceptionally deep pool of professional players spread around the world.

But in looking at the factors that would determine who the best players in the world are, it came down to three that stood out above the rest: Consistent stats and numbers, big play potential, and pure winning. If you can provide in-game value, highlights, and victories over a consistent period, you’re one of the greats.

So who stands above the rest? Here are our picks for the best VALORANT players.

The best VALORANT players in 2023

5) MaKo

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan isn’t just the deadliest controller player in the world, he was the most impactful VALORANT player amongst all prominent VCT players in 2022. He finished with the highest kill-assist-survive-trade (KAST) percentage of any player who played over 1,000 rounds in VCT 2022 with 79 percent, according to VLR. He also finished second in assists per round and 12th in overall K/D (second amongst primary controllers).

He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. He led the field of all players at VCT LOCK//IN in assists and assists per round, and was both the focal point and defensive anchor for DRX’s top four finish.

4) Leo

Image via Riot Games

Leo “Leo” Jannesson showed a lot of star potential while with Guild over 2021 and 2022, and that’s beginning to be unlocked since his move to Fnatic. At VCT LOCK//IN 2023, he earned Dot Esports’ MVP selection for the tournament, earned the same honors from VLR and THESPIKE.GG, and was voted the official grand finals MVP.

He ended the tournament third in K/D, sixth in KAST percentage, produced the most total clutches with 13, the fifth most multi-kill rounds, and did all that with the second least amount of deaths per round. He was the focal point and standout player for multiple Fnatic maps, including their first two wins over LOUD in the grand finals.

3) Derke

Image via Riot Games

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev may have been statistically outdone overall by his Fnatic teammate Leo, but the Finnish superstar’s overall body of work over the past two years and during VCT LOCK//IN speaks for itself. Additionally, Derke proved once again that he is truly the king of Icebox.

Derke dominated Fnatic’s opening three LOCK//IN series versus Sentinels, FURIA, and 100T. And while had a relatively quiet showing versus NAVI and LOUD overall, he was the catalyst for Fnatic’s memorable championship comeback on Icebox.

2) Shao

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky has taken a huge step forward in 2023. Already a tremendously valuable part of the former FPX/now NAVI core heading into this year, the numbers he put up in São Paulo made him look like the Wilt Chamberlain of VALORANT.

Shao finished VCT LOCK//IN with the second-highest K/D at 1.63 and the highest KAST percentage at 87 percent. But without the loss against Fnatic, those numbers are borderline historic: 2.29 K/D and a KAST percentage of 91 percent prior to the playoffs.

1) Aspas

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The world’s best duelist delivered when it mattered most during LOUD’s world championship run at Champions 2022. Erick “aspas” Santos absolutely dominated Brazilian competition and was one of the best international players across Jett, Raze, and Chamber. He propelled himself into the top two thanks to a series of incredible plays he made to close out a strong year for LOUD.

His big play potential continues to loom over any server he’s in as of 2023. Even after navigating some roster changes and a coaching change, aspas has still established himself as the top Jett player in the world after some outrageously good performances at VCT LOCK//IN.