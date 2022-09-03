Best Sova Lineups on Icebox – Best Sova Recon Bolt Spots for Icebox Map

In a tactical FPS like VALORANT, players need to learn several character-specific mechanics that help them understand all the aspects of the game. Each character has specific abilities that you can use tactically to get an advantage over the opponent. There is more to the game than relying on impeccable raw aim and timing. You must understand when and how to use these abilities to support your team properly.

Sova is classified as an Initiator in VALORANT, and his role is to provide information for the team. Sova’s unique abilities make him one of the strongest recon characters in the game. Sova is a viable choice on almost every VALORANT map. You need to know the best lineups for this character to use his kit efficiently. Sova’s Recon Bolt ability can scan opponents in a specific area, and it’s one of the best recon abilities in the game. His importance becomes tenfold on a map like Icebox, and you can quickly learn a few handy lineups to master this Agent. So if you want to learn a few amazing Sova lineups, we got you covered.

Here are some of the best Sova Recon Bolt lineups on Icebox in VALORANT.

Best Sova Recon Bolt lineups on Icebox

We have compiled a list of the best Recon Bolt lineups Sova mains can use on Icebox. Some of these lineups need to be carefully placed to recon an entire area. Similarly, we recommend players practice with this Agent in custom games to discover new lineups for themselves.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

For the first Recon Bolt lineup, stand in the corner of the box at A Site and aim towards the attacker’s entrance. Check the yellow circles on the image above to see exactly where to aim with the arrow. You need to shoot the bolt with a full charge and two bounces. This bolt lands at the attacker’s entrance on A Site, revealing the enemy’s position. This is one of the simplest lineups on Icebox and can often be destroyed by enemies.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

For the second Recon Bolt lineup, stand near the radianite box at A Site shown in the first image above. Aim your crosshair at the top of the grey ceiling. Put a single bounce on the arrow with a full charge and release it. This arrow scans A Belt and A Site attacker’s entrance, revealing all the enemies rushing in.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

The third Recon Bolt lineup is meant for the attacking side pushing toward A Site. Get on top of the platform at A Belt, and stand at the spot shown with the yellow circle in the image above. Aim at the metal pane on the glass window, as shown in the image. Use full charge and two bounces before releasing the bolt. This recon scans opponents hiding at A Site and Screens. However, this recon bolt doesn’t reveal enemies hiding at A Rafters.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

If you are defending B Site, use the following Recon Bolts to identify the opponent’s location. Stand near the B Hut area shown inside the yellow circle in the first image above. Aim towards the B Site entrance, and make sure the second bar of your recon’s charge lines up with the edge of the ceiling. Check the second image to see where to aim. Use a one-bar charge and no bounce, and this Recon Bolt will land on the crane on top of B Cubby, revealing enemies entering the site.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

The second defensive Recon Bolt for B Site requires players to stand near the ice wall at B Back, as shown in the first image above. Aim at the crane overseeing B Site, and you need to line up the first diamond of the Recon Bolt with the black rope. Check the second image to see where to line up the first diamond. Use a single charge with no bounce before releasing the bolt. This dart lands at B Site, revealing most of it. This Recon Bolt is exceedingly useful for post-plant situations or to stop an incoming rush from attackers.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

While attacking B Site, use this Recon Bolt to see where the defenders are hiding. Stand near the spot marked inside the yellow circle in front of the B Garage entrance. Aim towards the green container at B Site, and make sure the second diamond HUD of the Recon Bolt lines up with the top edge of the grey container. Check the image above to see exactly where to aim. Use a single bounce with a full charge before releasing. This Recon Bolt reveals enemies hiding B Green, Cubby, and Yellow.