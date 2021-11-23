Best gifts for the VALORANT fan on your holiday shopping list

It’s the most wonderful time of the year outside of the release of a new VALORANT act. With the holidays fast approaching, you may have someone on your shopping list that’s been grinding away at VALORANT during the year.

If that’s the case, we have some great ideas for holiday gifts for anyone who plays VALORANT.

The Playerbase program from AimLab connects casual and aspiring pro players with coaches, with different levels available depending on your budget. The various coaches range from between $5 to $7 a month for basic services, up to around $25 a month for a more involved, personalized approach. These services can include VOD reviews, personalized Aim Lab drills, one-on-one sessions, and more.

VALORANT gift cards are only available digitally through Amazon right now, according to the Riot support page. They’re sold directly by Riot in increments of $10, $25, $50, or $100 and redeemed digitally by the recipient by entering the code in the Store section of the VALORANT client.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is the most reliable and popular lightweight mouse used by VALORANT pros. It’s used by numerous pros including Wardell, crashies, curry, and hazed, among others.

While a VALORANT gift card will help the player on your shopping list get a nice in-game gun buddy, there’s nothing like the charm and craftsmanship of an actual handmade one. AlisaCraftsEtsy crafts a variety of different agent-themed real-life gun buddies that are 3D-printed and hand-painted and can be purchased from their page.

Are you looking to keep your ears warm and your turrets online this holiday season? Then you should lock down Killjoy’s knitted beanie cap through Amazon. It’s a great item for the cold season and it’s a good first step for anyone considering a Killjoy cosplay.

Light up the room with an extended VALORANT-themed mousepad that connects via USB. The RGB lighting has over 14 different modes and the fabric is designed for quick mouse movements and no slips. Sizes range from as small as 27.6 by 11.8 inches up to 39.4 by 19.7 inches.

Displate sells “one-of-a-kind metal posters” that are far more durable than traditional posters. Each one comes with a hologram of authenticity and they’re easy to set up. Displate offers a huge collection of different agent posters in various styles.

