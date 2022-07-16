Benjyfishy’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivity

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish was one of the fiercest competitors in Fortnite. The European player closed the competitive chapter of his career in June 2022, allowing him to stream more and connect with his fans.

Even before his retirement, Benjyfishy showcased his interest in other games on his stream. Notably, the ex-Fortnite pro has been playing more VALORANT, and it looks his Fortnite skills are transitioning to Riot Games’ shooter. Benjyfishy is already playing against some of the highest ranked players in his region, and players can use his gameplay and settings as an example to improve themselves.

Benjyfishy’s mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.283 eDPI 226.4 Scoped Sensitivity One Polling Rate 1000 Hz Windows Sensitivity Six Raw Input Buffer Off Razer Viper V2 Pro

Benjyfishy’s keybind settings

Walk Left Shift Crouch Left Control Jump Mouse Wheel Up / Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon One Equip Secondary Weapon Two Equip Melee Weapon Three Equip Spike Four Use/Equip Ability: 1 C Use/Equip Ability: 2 Q Use/Equip Ability: 3 E Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate X SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Benjyfishy’s crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity One Inner Line Length Two Inner Line Thickness One Inner Line Offset Two Outlines On Outline Opacity One Outline Thickness One Center Dot Off Movement / Firing Error Off / Off Outer Lines On Outer Line Opacity Zero Outer Line Length Zero Outer Line Thickness Zero Outer Line Offset Zero Gamesense Radar

Benjyfishy’s video settings