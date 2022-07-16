Benjyfishy’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivity

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish was one of the fiercest competitors in Fortnite. The European player closed the competitive chapter of his career in June 2022, allowing him to stream more and connect with his fans.
Even before his retirement, Benjyfishy showcased his interest in other games on his stream. Notably, the ex-Fortnite pro has been playing more VALORANT, and it looks his Fortnite skills are transitioning to Riot Games’ shooter. Benjyfishy is already playing against some of the highest ranked players in his region, and players can use his gameplay and settings as an example to improve themselves.