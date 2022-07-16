Benjyfishy’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivity

Ex-Fortnite pro by day, high ranked VALORANT player by night.

Image via benjyfishy

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish was one of the fiercest competitors in Fortnite. The European player closed the competitive chapter of his career in June 2022, allowing him to stream more and connect with his fans.

Even before his retirement, Benjyfishy showcased his interest in other games on his stream. Notably, the ex-Fortnite pro has been playing more VALORANT, and it looks his Fortnite skills are transitioning to Riot Games’ shooter. Benjyfishy is already playing against some of the highest ranked players in his region, and players can use his gameplay and settings as an example to improve themselves.

Benjyfishy’s mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.283
eDPI226.4Scoped SensitivityOne
Polling Rate1000 HzWindows SensitivitySix
Raw Input BufferOff
Razer Viper V2 Pro

Benjyfishy’s keybind settings

WalkLeft ShiftCrouchLeft Control
JumpMouse Wheel Up / Space BarUse ObjectF
Equip Primary WeaponOneEquip Secondary WeaponTwo
Equip Melee WeaponThreeEquip SpikeFour
Use/Equip Ability: 1CUse/Equip Ability: 2Q
Use/Equip Ability: 3EUse/Equip Ability: UltimateX
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Benjyfishy’s crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner LinesOn
Inner Line OpacityOneInner Line LengthTwo
Inner Line ThicknessOneInner Line OffsetTwo
OutlinesOnOutline OpacityOne
Outline ThicknessOneCenter DotOff
Movement / Firing ErrorOff / OffOuter LinesOn
Outer Line OpacityZeroOuter Line LengthZero
Outer Line ThicknessZeroOuter Line OffsetZero
Gamesense Radar

Benjyfishy’s video settings

Display ModeFullscreenResolution1280×960
Aspect Ratio4:3Aspect Ratio MethodFill
Frame Rate LimitUnlimitedMaterial QualityLow
Detail QualityLowTexture QualityLow
UI QualityMediumVignetteOn
VSyncOffAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering8xImprove ClarityOff
Enhanced Gun Skin VisualsOffDistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOffRefresh Rate240 Hz
Experimental SharpeningOffBloomOn
HP OMEN 24.5″