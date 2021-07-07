B0i to reportedly join 100 Thieves VALORANT as a sixth man

The former Andbox player appears on 100 Thieves' roster page for the next NA VCT main event.

Aaron “b0i” Thao, a 24-year-old American VALORANT player, might be joining 100 Thieves’ roster soon, according to a report by George Geddes from Upcomer.

B0i is set to potentially join Spencer “Hiko” Martin and crew as a sixth man, one source told Upcomer today. He’s been listed under 100 Thieves’ roster on Battlefy for the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event, which is slated to kick off tomorrow at 4pm CT with 100 Thieves vs. Version1 and Envy vs. Kansas City Pioneers.

The 24-year-old was a part of Andbox’s lineup from October 2020 to May 2021 and helped the team win the Nerd Street Games x Renegades Invitational in October and the NSG Monthly in November. He was replaced by Noah “jcStani” Smith after Andbox finished at the bottom of the NA VCT Stage Two: Challengers Finals, failing to make it to VCT Masters Two Reykjavik.

B0i has been waiting for a new opportunity in free agency ever since and has no matches recorded on VLR.gg since he parted ways with Andbox. He’s played as Omen in 62.5 percent of his matches in the last 90 days, averaging a 0.89 K/D ratio and 114 ADR, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

Even though 100 Thieves didn’t qualify for Reykjavik either, they did well in the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier, beating teams such as SoaR and Noble to qualify for the main event. The 100 Thieves’ VALORANT lineup consists of Hiko, Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, Joshua “steel” Nissan, Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, and Ethan Arnold.

