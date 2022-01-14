All women’s VALORANT teams

Even after a stellar, expectation-defying first year, the women’s VALORANT scene is set to grow even larger heading into 2022. The first series of Game Changers events in both North America and the EMEA region performed quite well in terms of attracting both viewers and aspiring players, and it spread to Brazil and Latin America as well.

Game Changers is set to expand heading into 2022, with more Game Changers events set for other regions, and even a world finals on LAN planned for the end of the year. The support from the community and from Riot has led to an influx of women’s teams, which has motivated some of esports’ biggest organizations to jump into the rising women’s VALORANT scene.

Here’s a list of the known women’s VALORANT teams from around the world, separated by region.

North American women’s VALORANT teams

Here are the women’s teams from North America.

Cloud9 White

Shopify Rebellion

Dignitas Female

XSET Female

TSM Female

Gen.G Black

Counter Logic Gaming Red

VersionX

Complexity GX3

Polaris

EMEA women’s VALORANT teams

Here are the women’s teams from Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region.

TENSTAR Nova

Guild X

G2 Gozen

Futbolist Female

SuperMassive Blaze Female

Oxygen Esports

Rix.GG Lightning

Fire Flux Female

BBL Queens

Chat Banned

SMARACIS eSports Female

Brazilian women’s VALORANT teams

Here are the women’s teams from Brazil.

Team Liquid Brazil

B4 Angels

Havan Liberty Female

Keyd Stars Athenas

breakout

Stars Horizon Vênus

Cruzeiro Esports

Southeast Asian women’s VALORANT teams

Hare the women’s teams from Southeast Asia.