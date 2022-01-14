All women’s VALORANT teams

Even after a stellar, expectation-defying first year, the women’s VALORANT scene is set to grow even larger heading into 2022. The first series of Game Changers events in both North America and the EMEA region performed quite well in terms of attracting both viewers and aspiring players, and it spread to Brazil and Latin America as well.
Game Changers is set to expand heading into 2022, with more Game Changers events set for other regions, and even a world finals on LAN planned for the end of the year. The support from the community and from Riot has led to an influx of women’s teams, which has motivated some of esports’ biggest organizations to jump into the rising women’s VALORANT scene.
Here’s a list of the known women’s VALORANT teams from around the world, separated by region.
North American women’s VALORANT teams
Here are the women’s teams from North America.
- Cloud9 White
- Shopify Rebellion
- Dignitas Female
- XSET Female
- TSM Female
- Gen.G Black
- Counter Logic Gaming Red
- VersionX
- Complexity GX3
- Polaris
EMEA women’s VALORANT teams
Here are the women’s teams from Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region.
- TENSTAR Nova
- Guild X
- G2 Gozen
- Futbolist Female
- SuperMassive Blaze Female
- Oxygen Esports
- Rix.GG Lightning
- Fire Flux Female
- BBL Queens
- Chat Banned
- SMARACIS eSports Female
Brazilian women’s VALORANT teams
Here are the women’s teams from Brazil.
- Team Liquid Brazil
- B4 Angels
- Havan Liberty Female
- Keyd Stars Athenas
- breakout
- Stars Horizon Vênus
- Cruzeiro Esports
Southeast Asian women’s VALORANT teams
Hare the women’s teams from Southeast Asia.
- Alter Ego Celestè
- Nigma Galaxy Female
- Renatus White
- Mad Army
- VLT Asteria
- TC Arise
- BIG SCYTHE
- Aricat Aresta