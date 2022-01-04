All North American VALORANT teams

Professional VALORANT is growing at a rapid rate, with the evolving gameplay and proven Riot-driven ecosystem attracting fans, aspiring and established pros alike, and intrigued organizations. Heading into 2022, a lot of attention is being drawn to the VALORANT Champions Tour as it enters its second year.

One region to watch, in particular, is North America. In 2021, North American events were the most-watched of any regional VCT events and some of the best teams from NA were among the top finishers at the first international VALORANT LAN events at Masters.

Photo via Riot Games

After a rough end to the year at Champions, NA is looking to rebound during the 2022 campaign with a stacked region filled with teams ranging from dominant to promising. Here are all the North American VALORANT teams that are planning to compete in 2022.

VCT 2021 points earners

This first list features North American teams that competed in the 2021 VCT season and earned any amount of NA circuit points.

Sentinels

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Cloud9 Blue

FaZe Clan

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Immortals

RISE

Version1

Gen.G

TSM

NRG

Andbox

More North American VCT teams

Here are more teams that competed in the VCT that didn’t earn any NA circuit points in 2021 but are planning to return for VCT 2022.

Complexity

T1

Renegades

Built By Gamers

Pioneers

Knights

Evil Geniuses

Ghost Gaming

DarkZero Esports

SoaR

Soniqs

The Guard (new team, did not compete in 2021)

North American teams no longer in VCT

Finally, here’s a short list of organizations that had a VALORANT team that competed in the 2021 VCT season but currently don’t field a competitive roster.