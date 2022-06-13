Riot Games is constantly releasing new weapon skin bundles for VALORANT which can make keeping up with the newest bundles challenging. VALORANT allows players to completely customize their weapon loadouts by choosing difficult skins for each of the 17 guns.

Here is a list of the five most recently-added weapon skin bundles in VALORANT.

All new VALORANT skins

Xenohunter – June 7

Image via Riot Games

The Xenohunter skins were released with patch 4.11 and featured a new mechanic for weapon skins by offering a heartbeat sensor that would detect enemies. This feature caused controversy within the VALORANT community for the sensor being added and taking up more of the screen than usual. With a default-looking color scheme, this Premium quality bundle costs players 1,775 VALORANT Points per weapon with the melee costing 3,550 VP.

Frenzy

Bucky

Phantom

Odin

Knife

Neptune – May 24

Image via Riot Games

Yet another Premium quality bundle, the Neptune skins were the perfect bundle to release alongside various teasers for the upcoming underwater map. The skins house a mini aquarium within the base of the weapon and were also the first bundle to give the player a pickaxe as the melee. Alongside the fish swimming inside the weapon the guns also game in black and white color schemes.

Shorty

Spectre

Guardian

Vandal

Pickaxe

Titanmail – May 10

Image via Riot Games

The Titanmail skins were a step in a different direction for VALORANT skins with their thorny outside and metal and lime color scheme. It also featured a Tritan-like melee with three large spikes at the tip. Unlike the Neptune and Xenohunter bundles, the Titanmail skins were a Deluxe quality bundle that cost 1,275 VP per weapon and had a 2,550 melee price.

Frenzy

Bucky

Vandal

Ares

Melee

RGX 11z Pro V2 – April 27

Image via Riot Games

The RGX weapon skins quickly became some of the most sought after in VALORANT and the second version of the RGX 11z was no exception. With the same blue, red, yellow and green color scheme as the previous bundle this Exclusive quality bundle was a must-buy when it was in the shop. But, with each weapon skin costing 2,175 VP and the melee at 4,350 VP, this bundle is the most expensive on this list.

Classic

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

Butterfly Knife

Doodle Buds – April 12

Image via Riot Games

The Doodle Buds weapon skin bundle brought Riot Games’ other popular title, League of Legends, into the world of VALORANT and was yet another Premium quality bundle. It was the perfect weapon skin choice for players who were fans of both titles. It also implemented a coloring animation depending on the number of kills the player got with the weapon. But this skin is also the only weapon skin bundle on this list to not feature a melee.