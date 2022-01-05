All European VALORANT teams

With such an illustrious history in competitive CS:GO, it makes sense that the European region has become one of the most prominent in the fledgling VALORANT scene.

In VALORANT, the official “European” region is known as EMEA, featuring teams from Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region. Both Turkey and CIS have land that spreads into Asia and Europe but are grouped up with European teams as opposed to teams from Korea or Japan.

Starting in Stage Two, the three EMEA subregions began competing against each other. And each time the super-region competed at an international LAN, they did better than they did before. Fnatic and Liquid finished second and fourth at Masters Reykjavík, then Gambit won Masters Berlin with G2 finishing top four. Finally at Champions, all four EMEA teams finished at the top of their groups, with Acend defeating Gambit in an all-EMEA grand finals.

Photo via Riot Games

With such an impressive year one under its belt, the EMEA region will have a lot of attention drawn to it when the VCT returns in 2022. With that being said, here’s a list of the European VALORANT teams that will be competing, separated by region.

European VCT 2022 teams

This first list features European teams that competed in the 2021 VCT season that are coming back for 2022, with the heavy hitters near the top.

Acend

Team Liquid

Fnatic

G2 Esports

Guild Esports

Giants Gaming

Team BDS

Team Heretics

FunPlus Phoenix

TENSTAR

Team Vitality

Movistar Riders

BIG

Excel

OG

Turkish VCT 2022 teams

Here’s a list of the Turkish teams that competed in the 2021 VCT season that are returning for 2022.

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

Futbolist

BBL Esports

Fire Flux Esports

Beşiktaş Esports

CIS VCT 2022 teams

Here’s a list of the CIS teams that competed in the 2021 VCT season that are returning for 2022.

Gambit

Natus Vincere

ForZe

One Breath Gaming

KPI Gaming

EMEA teams no longer in VCT

Here’s a list of organizations that competed in 2021 but are not competing in 2022.