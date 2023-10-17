All buffs, nerfs, and changes in VALORANT Patch 7.08

The final patch in VALORANT’s Episode Seven Act Two is here, and it brings a host of minor yet influential changes to the game, meant to improve player experiences by a significant notch.

Launching on Oct. 17, Patch 7.08 focuses on meta-stirring visual and audio changes, reducing Premier’s queue times, and a few crucial bug fixes. Here’s everything included in the update.

What’s included in VALORANT Patch 7.08?

New smoke visuals

Certain smokes will now play a cue before disappearing. Image via Riot Games

Patch 7.08 brings a huge visual overhaul to smokes in VALORANT, making it a bit easier for players to interpret when the smoke is going down. From now on, Omen’s Dark Cover, Astra’s Nebula, and Brimstone’s Sky Smokes will play a distinct audio cue 1.5 seconds before they are about to disappear.

If it wasn’t apparent enough, Riot Games thought it was important to add a cue, so that players are able to make better, timely decisions around smokes. Albeit there was a significant stir when this change was first announced for PBE 7.08, it’s now official here and expected to improve the experience, especially for low Elo players.

Allies can no longer hear you equip abilities

Until now, your allies were able to hear you pull out abilities. Patch 7.08 is about to change that for good, with the hope to “make the rules around equipping gun and ability audio more consistent.”

Starting this patch, players will be unable to hear their allies equip any abilities no matter the distance, and it should help them better interpret what the enemies can or can’t hear.

Premier’s playoffs tournament queues will now be active for 15 minutes instead of an hour.

Premier’s getting its queue window snipped. Image via Riot Games

If you don’t begin queuing and stay queued during the 15-minute window, your team won’t be able to play the tournament. Teams remaining in the queue at the end of the waiting period will be matched at one time into evenly distributed brackets according to their Premier score.

With this change, Riot aims to offer teams flaunting a better regular season record a higher seeding in the playoffs tournament. That said, reducing the window to one-fourth of what it was earlier may hamper a lot of players’ schedules, especially those with a regular job.

The Level Borders and Player Card collection is getting an overhaul. The new grid UI will make it easier for players to be able to search, navigate, and equip Player Cards and Level Borders. It’s a pleasant visual update for those who frequently personalize their VALORANT profiles.

Patch notes in a summary. Image via Riot Games

All bug fixes included in VALORANT’s Patch 7.08

Patch 7.08 brings a range of bug fixes, including some important ones related to Deadlock.

Deadlock’s Annihilation was able to open Bind’s automatic doors from outside the teleporter rooms and Breeze’s Mid Chute trapdoor from below. None of the other abilities can do so, creating an inconsistency. Thankfully, it has now been addressed, alongside Neon’s wall not fully casting when thrown from outside the A Door on Fracture.

In addition to agent bug fixes, the patch addresses some of the most reported issues in the game so far, including the audio issues in the loading screen of a match, reduced kill audio for certain skins, and more. Here are all the bug fixes this patch is bringing:

Agent

Deadlock

Annihilation (X) can no longer open Bind’s automatic doors from outside the teleporter rooms.

Annihilation (X) can no longer open Breeze’s Mid Chute trapdoor from below.

Neon

Fast Lane (C) now more reliably fully extends through Fracture’s A Door when cast from the outside, behaving the same as when used from inside A Hall.

General

Fixed a bug where the music would hitch/skip while loading into a map or the Range.

Fixed a bug where shooting range bots would not reset their hitbox position properly when respawning.

Player behavior

Fixed a bug so that you’ll receive the correct Ranked Rating penalties for disruptive behavior.

Weapons

Fixed a bug where kill banner audio was playing too quietly.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

About the author