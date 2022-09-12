Alfajer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder is a rising star in the VALORANT competitive scene, shining for the first time in the VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers group stage earlier this year by earning some outstanding stats.
The sentinel and duelist player since won the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage Two with Fnatic and earned a fourth place in VCT Masters Copenhagen the following month. He’s now competing at VALORANT Champions.
Alfajer has an agressive playstyle in the game and favors raw aim, playing mainly Killjoy, Raze, and Zeri. Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.