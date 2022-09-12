Alfajer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The rising star of Fnatic.

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder is a rising star in the VALORANT competitive scene, shining for the first time in the VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers group stage earlier this year by earning some outstanding stats.

The sentinel and duelist player since won the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage Two with Fnatic and earned a fourth place in VCT Masters Copenhagen the following month. He’s now competing at VALORANT Champions.

Alfajer has an agressive playstyle in the game and favors raw aim, playing mainly Killjoy, Raze, and Zeri. Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Alfajer’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.45
eDPI180Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 1 / 1 / 3
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot On / 1 / 3Fade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX
Corsair K100 RGB

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering8x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways