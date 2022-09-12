Alfajer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder is a rising star in the VALORANT competitive scene, shining for the first time in the VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers group stage earlier this year by earning some outstanding stats.

The sentinel and duelist player since won the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage Two with Fnatic and earned a fourth place in VCT Masters Copenhagen the following month. He’s now competing at VALORANT Champions.

Alfajer has an agressive playstyle in the game and favors raw aim, playing mainly Killjoy, Raze, and Zeri. Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Alfajer’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.45 eDPI 180 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 1 / 1 / 3 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot On / 1 / 3 Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X Corsair K100 RGB

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 8x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Map settings