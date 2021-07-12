Aleksandar hits VALORANT free agency

The 20-year-old wants to play as an initiator, controller, or duelist on his next team.

VALORANT player Aleksandar Hinojosa is no longer under contract with Evil Geniuses, he announced today. “As of today I am a non-restricted free agent,” aleksandar said on Twitter.

The 20-year-old was one of the players who joined EG’s VALORANT team in January when the organization entered the professional scene. EG, though, has been struggling in the North American landscape since the team was assembled and hasn’t produced any notable results so far. This prompted the org’s management to part ways with aleksandar, Ronan “Osias” Javelona, and Claudia “Clawdia” Che ahead of the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier and bring in Mike “Pho” Panza, Brandon “Branted” Ballard, and Daniel “roca” Gustaferri.

i greatly appreciate the opportunity at @evilgeniuses. as of today i am a non-restricted free agent. i am looking to play initiator, controller or duelist. DM me or @carterpulse for inquiries.

rt's appreciated :~) — ALEKSANDAR (@aleksandarosa) July 12, 2021

The VALORANT community and some pundits were quite shocked after EG let aleksandar go since he was one of their best players. The 20-year-old averaged a 1.29 K/D ratio and 178.4 ADR with Raze over the last three months, according to VLR.gg’s statistics. He played for Built By Gamers Academy and Moon Raccoons before joining EG’s VALORANT team.

Moving forward, aleksandar is looking to play as a duelist, initiator, and controller on his next team. Given that teams won’t have to pay a buyout to secure his services, it’s likely that some organizations will at least trial him now that the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One has been finalized. Notable organizations such as Gen.G, Version1, TSM, and T1 haven’t secured a spot in the Challengers Playoffs and will only have one more chance to do so.

