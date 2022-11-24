Just a few days after the first VCT Game Changers Championship ended on Nov. 24, Riot Games made various changes to the EMEA VALORANT circuit for marginalized genders. New opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem will be provided to give all players an ideal pathway to pro play.

The Game Changers circuit in the region will be divided into several layers to create an experience that better suits the variety of skill levels within the community, according to Riot.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the VCT Game Changers EMEA 2023.

VCT Game Changers EMEA: Emergents and Academy

Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

The base layer of the 2023 Game Changers EMEA aims to create a space in which all players can have a consistent competitive training experience while gaining more knowledge. Through a Discord community called Emergents, VALORANT players will have a chance to participate in in-house competitions complete with a leaderboard and rewards.

Together with the Emergents community, will be VCT Game Changers EMEA: Academy. The Academy will provide players with educational content from personalities of the VALORANT scene, giving the community a chance to learn more about all careers of the VALORANT ecosystem.

VCT Game Changers EMEA: Contenders and main league

Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

New to the Game Changers EMEA circuit will be the Contenders series, a selection of regional events through which top-performing teams will qualify for the next layer. To ensure everyone has a chance to the top, each Contenders series will also begin with an open qualifier.

From the Contenders series, the best teams will advance to the main league, where the best four performing teams of the previous year will await.

If we consider the VCT Game Changers EMEA Series three as the last competition of the region in 2022, the top four teams qualified for the main league in 2023 are Guild X, G2 Gozen, NAVI Celestials, TENSTAR Nova. Comprised of a total of 16 teams, 12 of who come from the Contenders series, the main league will test the best teams in the region to select its representative for the World Championship.

Starting in 2023, VALORANT players in the EMEA region will have a clear path toward the top of the Game Changers circuit, with the world-class tournament being the ultimate test.