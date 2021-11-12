100 Thieves reportedly parts ways with VALORANT coach FrosT, Nitr0 could consider return to CS:GO

The heist has been put on hold, for now.

100 Thieves might be kickstarting the rebuild of its VALORANT roster after a disappointing end to the competitive year.

The team is releasing its head coach, Hector “FrosT” Rosario, according to a report by Upcomer’s George Geddes. This decision comes after another lackluster performance at the VCT North American Last Chance Qualifier, where 100 Thieves finished in third place behind teams like Rise and Cloud9 Blue.

Sources: 100 Thieves has released coach FrosT from the organization.



Meanwhile, Nitr0's future remains undecided, as he ponders a potential move back to CS:G0.



Read via @Upcomer: https://t.co/35S6umUFRZ — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) November 12, 2021

FrosT became the head coach for 100T in January, where his role was changed from analyst to the team’s leader behind the scenes. He was put on competitive probation in March after demonstrating “unprofessional behavior” toward a tournament official.

Along with the coaching change, 100 Thieves is reportedly building a new roster around the trio of Hiko, Ethan, and Asuna. The squad may also need a new in-game leader since nitr0 is undecided around his future in VALORANT and considering a comeback to CS:GO, according to Upcomer.

After ending 2020 with a First Strike NA trophy, 100 Thieves had an up-and-down season in VALORANT esports. Throughout 2021, the heist was blocked multiple times, whether it was losing to Envy at VCT Masters Three Berlin or failing to qualify for this year’s VCT Champions. Now, 100T will look to impress with a new roster and head coach next year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.