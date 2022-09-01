100 Thieves VALORANT players, coaches ‘recovering quickly’ after testing positive for COVID-19

A number of players and coaching staff from 100 Thieves’ VALORANT roster have been absent during the pre-event press conferences at VALORANT Champions after testing positive for COVID-19.

Daniel “DDK” Kapadia, the general manager of 100T’s VALORANT lineup, explained on Twitter that a few members of the team tested positive for the virus earlier this week. “Four of our players and both coaches got COVID four days ago,” he said.

Four of our players and both coaches got COVID four days ago. Everyone is recovering quickly. This is why we were absent from the press conference and some content.



We are focused, the attitude is strong, and it won't stop us from giving it our all 💪.#100win #VCTChampions — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) September 1, 2022

Fortunately, the infected players and coaches are “recovering quickly,” so it shouldn’t affect their upcoming matches in VALORANT Champions, which is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey. Despite the setback, the team believe they can achieve their goals at the international event. “We are focused, the attitude is strong, and it won’t stop us from giving it our all,” DDK said.

It remains to be seen if the team will play on stage during their matches in Instanbul. This will likely depend on further test results. 100T are in Group D and are scheduled to play their first match of the event against Fnatic on Friday, Sept. 2. DRX and FURIA are also in the team’s group.

100T qualified for the competition through the North American Last Chance Qualifier, where they defeated teams such as The Guard, FaZe Clan, Cloud9, and Sentinels.