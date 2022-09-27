100 Thieves set to sign former XSET superstar to kick off its VALORANT offseason

North American organization 100 Thieves is set to sign VALORANT player Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban from XSET, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The superstar will join the roster as the first signing for the organization in the current offseason transfer period.

Cryocells is known as one of the best players in the region with his dominant performance since joining XSET. Cryo, alongside OpTic superstar yay, are dubbed the best Chamber players in North America.

It’s unclear which player will make way for Cryo on the 100T roster at time of writing. 100 Thieves, like other teams in the international leagues next year, is required to field six players on its roster with a maximum of 10.

100 Thieves inquired regarding Cryo over seven months ago during the acquisition process of former in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles. At the time, Cryo was under contract with SoaR and would later join XSET.

Following several roster changes over the year, the organization has found its footing with a top-12 finish at VALORANT Champions 2022. 100 Thieves were defeated by both DRX and Fnatic to be sent home.

100 Thieves is set to compete in the Americas international league alongside Evil Geniuses, Cloud9, LOUD, FURIA, MIBR, Sentinels, NRG, KRU Esports, and Leviatan. The international leagues will kick off with a tournament in February, which will feature all 30 partnered teams from the Asia, Americas, and EMEA regions.

The three-week tournament is set to be held in São Paulo, Brazil.