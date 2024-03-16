Unicorn Overlord has several romanceable characters, and if you like a specific one enough, the game allows you to marry them with the help of the Ring of the Maiden. If you’re wondering how to acquire this Ring and perform the Rite of the Covenant, read on.

This guide will show you how to obtain the Ring of the Maiden and marry your favorite character in Unicorn Overlord.

How to get the Ring of the Maiden in Unicorn Overlord

Choose wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of the Maiden is a ring item in Unicorn Overlord that players use to marry a romanceable character. This is done through the Rite of the Covenant on the island of Palevia. To get this item, you’ll first have to complete all the main quests in Elheim, specifically after completing the story quest “The Witch’s Word,” the final story mission in the region. If you went to Drakenhold before Elheim, then this quest will take longer to get to, but it is still necessary.

Completing all quests will trigger the “Unicorn and Maiden” quest, where an overworld conversation involving Alain, Scarlett, and Alex will start. In the quest, you’re asked to travel to the Palevia Cathedral, which is marked on the map. Travel there, and a conversation with Rosalinde will begin. She tells you that you can only marry someone you have a high enough Rapport with.

It’s worth noting that while you can romance several characters in Unicorn Overlord, you can only marry one of them and perform the Rite of the Covenant once. As such, it’s important to pick your favorite character to offer the Ring to.

How to use the Ring of the Maiden in Unicorn Overlord

Marriage is difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Ring, you must first build Rapport and romance the character you wish to marry. There are several ways to build Rapport. One way is to pursue a character in the same unit as Alain. Characters who fight in the same unit will slowly build Rapport with each other. Another way is to eat at a tavern with them, which can be found in several big towns in the game. Taverns are signified by their beer icon. Lastly, players can also give gifts to their desired character. These can be found in different shops and acquired in battles, and all characters prefer some gifts to others.

Once you have maximum Rapport with the character you wish to marry, head to the altar and select them from a menu that will pop up. Doing this will trigger a scene in which Alain marries the character. After the scene ends, the quest will end, and you’ll then receive the Ring of the Maiden, Ring of the Unicorn, and 10 Honors.

The Ring of the Unicorn gives you base AP +1 and adds five points to all your stats. The Ring of the Maiden gives PP +1 and adds five points to all stats. The Ring of the Maiden can only be equipped by Alain’s married partner, and the Ring of the Unicorn can only be equipped by Alain.

