How to get Divine Shards in Unicorn Overlord

Divine Shards are a powerful material in Unicorn Overlord that can be very helpful to you on your journey. Once acquired, these items can be used to purchase several useful items.

These are all the ways of getting Divine Shards in Unicorn Overlord.

How do you get Divine Shards in Unicorn Overlord?

Mining can be used to get many items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the quickest and easiest ways to get Divine Shards is to find them around the world while exploring. You’ll know you’re next to one once you find sparkling spots on the floor when moving around the overworld. While this is the safest way, it’s also the most unreliable way to find Divine Shards because it’s usually very random. If you want to grind out this random chance, Divine Shards respawn on the map after a few battles.

The reliable way to find Divine Shards is to mine them, though this can be more tedious. To do this, visit a quarry. One of the easiest quarries to access is in Vansberg Town, which has a quest where you’ll be tasked to help with mining in the Drakenhold Quarry. In this quarry, you can find several items, including Divine Shards. But like the last method, finding Divine Shards through mining is entirely random.

You’ll also need gold each time you want to mine something. For example, you’ll need 400 Gold to mine in the Drakenhold Quarry. Once you have the money, walk up to the NPC and interact with him to begin the minigame.

Tip: When mining, do not rush. Always time your digs to land exactly in the red part of the meter. Additionally, as you mine, you will fill up your Mighty Dig meter. Be sure to use Mighty Dig whenever you have it because you’ll automatically dig up every nearby item easily.

The last and most direct method of getting Divine Shards is to get them during quests. While this method takes the most effort, completing side quests will give you a decent amount of Divine Shards. Be warned, however, as sometimes they are awarded to players in the quest for making important choices, like killing off potential recruits.

What do Divine Shards do in Unicorn Overlord?

The vendor sells lots of cool items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the most of your newly acquired Divine Gems, you can trade them with Ochyls, the Divine Shard Vendor, to get some great items. But before you gain access to him as a vendor, you’ll first need to finish the overworld quest An Angel’s Request during the Unicorn Overlord campaign. After that, you can use 30 Divine Shards to add him to your team. This also unlocks him as a vendor in Rondmort Church.

