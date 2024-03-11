How to get and use Treasure Maps in Unicorn Overlord

In Unicorn Overlord’s enigmatic world, Treasure Maps are one of the secrets you need to uncover early on to earn great rewards. If you’re wondering how to get and use Treasure Maps in the tact RPG, this guide will help you understand.

How to get Treasure Maps in Unicorn Overlord

Dig up a map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take part in mining minigames hosted at Quarries to get Treasure Maps in Unicorn Overlord. If you haven’t unlocked a Quarry yet, it goes without saying you have to do that first.

To unlock the first quarry, the Cornia Quarry, complete The Mercenary’s Trial side quest that requires you to defeat Berenice, a mercenary located east of Bellum Ghoria Hamlet. Completing the quest will get you a free Mining Pass and unlock the Cornia Quarry, after which you can participate in your first mining activity.

To start a mining minigame, talk to the NPC Townsperson standing at the entrance of a quarry. You have to pay 200 Gold to start a minigame if you don’t have a free Mining Pass. Once you start the game, start digging for a chance to find a Treasure Map. You may need to go for multiple rounds before you find a Treasure Map.

Start digging to find the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For your information, you can get Treasure Maps one to five from the Cornia Quarry, after which you can move on to other quarries for more Treasure Maps.

How to use Treasure Maps in Unicorn Overlord

Once you have a Treasure Map, you can track its location from the Unicorn Overlord menu. Open up the menu and then your Quest Logs. Look for the Treasure Quests; those indicate the Maps you unlocked. From here, you should be able to expand on the details for each Treasure Map you have unlocked so far.

The location may not be apparent enough as the quest details don’t refer to the actual map with all the POIs marked. But you should be able to decode the location if you look at the actual map and compare it to the quest map carefully.

Once you decode the treasure’s location, visit it and move around the spot. A question mark should pop up on top of your character’s head soon, and once it does, use the button to examine it and unlock the rewards associated with the Treasure Map.