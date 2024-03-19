How to get and use Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord

If you are one among the many Unicorn Overlord players wondering how to collect Star Iron and unlock the special rewards hidden behind them, you are at the right place for an answer.

Recommended Videos

Unicorn Overlord’s enigmatic world offers a lot of exciting mechanics for you to uncover, one of which involves inspecting mysterious Stone Circles and earning Star Iron for it. Well, it isn’t as simple as it sounds—some things must be done before you can get and use Star Irons.

This guide includes everything you need to know about Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord.

How to get Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord

Ithilion is crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking Stone Circles and Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord requires you to recruit a character called Ithilion first. You can recruit Ithilion by completing a side quest called The Elven Knight, located in Elheim below Simtukka Town. You must successfully defend Ithilion’s unit and defeat Magali to complete the quest and have Ithilion join your team.

Next, start looking for Stone Circles. They look exactly as their name suggests: blocks of stone arranged in a circle.

Stone Circles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have already come across Stone Circles before but failed to interact with them. Well, you can’t interact with Stone Circles if you don’t have Ithilion on your team. Now that you have him, you can go near a Stone Circle and hit the Examine button. Ithilion will inspect the Stone Circle and dig out a couple of Star Iron for you.

Keep inspecting Stone Circles whenever you come across one to earn Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord.

How to use Star Iron in Unicorn Overlord

Offer them to statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Star Iron is a valuable exchange token in Unicorn Overlord. You can use it to get five special weapons, namely:

Meteorite Rod

Meteorite Bow

Meteorite Axe

Meteorite Spear

Meteorite Sword

You can trade Star Iron for these weapons at some statues in Bastorias. That said, these monuments are locked under the Bridge SE of Bastoritza quest, which requires you to repair the bridge with 30 Bastrite Stone.

Once you complete this quest, you can access the Star Iron-trading monuments in Unicorn Overlord. Each of those weapons requires five Star Iron, so make sure you have enough to spare to be able to collect all of them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more