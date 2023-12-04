The Last of Us Part 3 script will be ‘perfect,’ says Tommy voice actor—once it’s actually written

Although a third The Last of Us game still hasn’t been formally announced, voice actor Jeffrey Pierce not only sounds confident it will happen but trusts the script to be “perfect.”

Pierce voices the character of Tommy Miller, brother of protagonist Joel, in both the original The Last of Us and its sequel. So, during an interview with Dexerto, he was naturally quizzed about his own opinions on a potential third entry.

Think we’ll get a part three before the multiplayer spin-off? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Naughty Dog

Pierce was quick to stress that he knows nothing about whether The Last Of Us Part 3 exists or not, adding that even if he did he wouldn’t be able to talk about it anyway. However, given his experience with both games, he’s confident that creative director and writer Neil Druckmann will deliver another great script.

“I’m going to trust when Neil hands me a script that it’s going to be perfect because that’s the way it’s been up until now. And when that happens and I’m asked about The Last of Us Part 3, I have to say I have no idea what you’re talking about,” said Pierce.

He also refrained from speculating too much about The Last of Us Part 3 since he “would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different.” However, one thing Pierce would be interested in seeing is one of the series’ infected enemies become playable: “What if you could add anything to The Last of Us Part 3? What would it be? I wanna play as a bloater, clicker, or a runner. I think that would be so cool.”

A playable clicker would certainly make for a surprising set piece though how it would fit into the story is another question. It would arguably fit better in a Dead by Daylight-style multiplayer mode where one person controls an infected and hunts down other players or something along those lines. Naughty Dog is still meant to be working on a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us, but there’s next to no information about it. Plus, it is allegedly in dire straits, with an October report claiming its development was “on ice.”