The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Where to find the Barko’s Pet Shop key

Downtown Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has plenty of crumbling buildings to explore, some of which contain tantalizing goodies, and Barko’s Pet Shop is one of them.

Barko’s Pet Shop isn’t the easiest to access as it requires a key to open, but finding the key and investigating the shop is well worth doing—especially if you want to upgrade your gun holster.

Here’s where to find the Barko’s Pet Shop key and the pet store itself in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Barko’s Pet Shop key location

Head to the far end of the map, near the Courthouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can access Barko’s Pet Shop in Downtown Seattle during Ellie’s Seattle Day One (fairly early in the game).

The Barko’s Pet Shop key is in the Ruston Coffee Shop. If you look at the Downtown Seattle map, the coffee shop is the second building from the left at the very top, on Spring Street, near the Courthouse. You can see the exact location circled above.

A lil’ pick me up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the coffee shop. It has a “Ruston Coffee” sign above it and glass windows. Throw a bottle or brick through the glass windows and climb inside.

Big Blue Trading Card. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t miss this artifact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few collectibles in the coffee shop. There’s an artifact document on the curve of the counter and the Big Blue Trading Card in one of the drawers beneath the microwave. Pick these up then head to the bathroom door at the back of the coffee shop.

How’d it get there? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s an Infected behind the door, so be prepared for a possible jump scare. Take out the Infected and head into the bathoom. On a baby-changing table in the bathroom of Ruston Coffee, the Barko’s Pet Shop key will be waiting for you.

Where to find Barko’s Pet Shop

Barko’s Pet Shop location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Barko’s Pet Shop key, head to the store. Barko’s Pet Shop is located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. You can see the location circled on the map above.

You’ll be going in the back door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be going through the main door, however, instead follow the “Deliveries” sign to the alley beside the store and use interact with the Barko’s Pet Shop door.

Not sure what my dog would do with this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the store, you can pick up the WLF poster artifact from the photocopier to the left of where you come in and examine the whiteboard in the room. But what we’re really after is in the next room. Head into the back of the shop. On the counter of the main shop front, you will find the Long Gun Holster. It allows you to have two long gun weapons in your quick menu, making it considerably easier to switch between weapons in this remaster.