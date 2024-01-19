Category:
PlayStation is refunding The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-orders to save people money

But only if you already own the game.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 09:09 pm
|
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 09:23 pm
A close up of jesse from the last of us 2 holding a gun
Image via Naughty Dog

PlayStation gamers who pre-ordered The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered may have noticed a strange message telling them their order has been refunded when logging into their device, but it’s a good thing.

It appears that Sony is notifying purchasers who already own The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 that they can get the game at a massively discounted price. To stop them from wasting any money, it seems that their pre-orders have been refunded, as first pointed out in a post to the r/gaming subreddit.

Big W PlayStation
byu/farrerj32 ingaming

Owners of the originally released game version can purchase a digital upgrade for just $10 when the game drops on Jan. 19, so there’s no real reason to pay the full pre-order price of $50. Furthermore, the notification from Sony suggests that you’ll be getting any pre-order bonuses just by using this upgrade, so there is no need to panic.

Pre-ordering games digitally is a practice that’s common for players looking to get in on the action the second a title drops, but given these players already own the game and it’s not like digital copies can sell out, pre-ordering in this situation is kind of strange. Fortunately, PlayStation seems to get that and is doing its part to help out.

Like when it originally dropped, reviews for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered are extremely positive currently boasting a 90 percent score on Metacritic. Most suggest that if you’re new to the game this is the perfect time to try it out, and for those that have played it before, this is the definitive best way to enjoy the story.

We’re only hours away from the The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launching so if you own a copy of the PS4 version we suggest you hold off pre-ordering and follow PlayStation’s guidance to get that $10 upgrade.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com