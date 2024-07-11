Multiplayer The Witcher spin-off hopes restored after job listing appears

We know CD Projekt Red is working on another single-player game set in The Witcher universe, but it’s apparently not the only upcoming title in the franchise—a new job listing points to another project.

Recommended Videos

A job listing at Smart Recruiters indicates the Polish developer is looking for a Senior/Principal combat designer for CDPR’s U.S. studio, The Molasses Flood. The person would be responsible for designing gameplay mechanics in a multiplayer Witcher game.

“The Molasses Flood is looking for a Senior or Principal Combat Designer to help drive the vision and implementation of the combat experience in our latest project, a multiplayer action game set within the world of The Witcher,” the job listing reads.

A multiplayer Witcher game? Yes, please. Image via CD Projekt Red

It also adds that the hired person would pitch enemy and weapon types, while also supervising I-Frames, damage volumes, types, hit reactions, and more. Additionally, the job responsibilities include “implementing each character type’s combat behavior using techniques such as behavior trees, animation graphics, and blueprints.” This teases that the game would include some kind of character classes, which makes sense, given how developed and vast the world of The Witcher is.

Another key takeaway from the listing is that the game is meant to have PvE-like bosses. One of the duties of the Senior/Principal combat designer would be to “pitch, prototype, implement, and continually balance and improve a wide variety of enemy types, including core enemies and bosses,” the listing reads.

The game is likely years away from launching. At the time of writing, there are only three other job listings for Project Sirius, which is a codename for The Witcher’s multiplayer game. These include two other gameplay designers and a Senior/Principal gameplay engineer. So the expansion of the studio isn’t massive, and it will likely keep working in the background while the rest of CDPR focuses on other projects.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also in the works over at CDPR. Image via CD Projekt

If you’ve been following CDPR’s plans, you should know how the plans are shaping up for the studio. If not, here’s a short reminder.

As things stand, we know the next upcoming game coming from the Polish studio should be The Witcher 4, code-named Project Polaris. It was revealed last year that after launching Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Phantom Liberty, a major part of the team would be transferred to Polaris. It was also said some members would be joining work on Orion or Hadar. The former is Cyberpunk 2077’s full-scale sequel, while the latter is a new IP. So while Sirius is also currently in development, it’s going to be a long wait before it releases.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy