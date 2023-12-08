All Overdose voice actors and cast

Hideo Kojima’s newest game, Overdose, has officially been revealed at The Game Awards, and though there was very little information confirmed, we did get a quick look at some of the cast who will be joining the horror game.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the cast that we know will be appearing in OD so far. We’ll be updating this list as more information and more cast members are revealed.

Sophia Lillis

Sophia Lillis is well known for appearing in the horror films It and It: Part Two. Image via The Game Awards

Sophia Lillis is an actress who is no stranger to horror, having appeared as Beverley Marsh in 2017s It and 2019s It: Chapter Two. Not only that, but Lillis also appeared in the HBO psychological/ thriller miniseries Sharp Objects.

Lillis’s experience in the horror genre in both film and television makes her a perfect addition to the OD cast. It would seem horror video games are the next challenge the actress will be taking on, and what better way to do so than with Kojima, one of the most prolific video game icons in the world?

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is best known for Euphoria and The Hunger Games prequel film. Image via The Game Awards

Hunter Schafer is an American model and actress who has appeared in a few high-profile films and television shows. She is best known for her role as transwoman Jules Vaughn in Euphoria and Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Schafer is new to the video game scene, with OD being her first foray into the platform. She also differs from Sophia Lillis in that she is also new to the horror genre. It will be interesting to see how she fares in a horror game, but if her other work is anything to go by, she is sure to make a fantastic impression alongside Lillis.

Udo Kier

Udo Kier has starred in a range of films, including various movies by infamous director Lars von Trier. Image via The Game Awards

The next actor revealed in the OD teaser trailer is prominent German actor Udo Kier, who has had a prolific career. Kier has appeared in over 220 films during his time as an actor, playing supporting and leading roles over his decade’s worth of work.

Kier isn’t a stranger to horror or video games, as he has voiced characters in games such as Call of Duty: WWII in 2017 and Martha is Dead in 2022. It’s interesting to see Lillis and Schafer—two young, rising stars—paired up with a veteran of the screen such as Kier. Along with a game hero like Kojima, this definitely makes for an interesting group.

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele is collaborating with Hideo Kojima in the development of OD. Image via The Game Awards

It isn’t clear if Jordan Peele is going to be acting in OD, but he has a prominent role in the development. Peele and Kijoma are the perfect pairing when it comes to fascinating, psychological thrillers. If you have seen any of the titles in Peele’s filmography, such as Get Out, you will know exactly what I’m talking about. These two behemoths in the horror and psychological thriller genre are sure to create something special with OD, and I can’t wait to see more.

That is all we know of the cast of Hideo Kojima’s OD so far, but we will update this article when we have more information on who is going to be involved.