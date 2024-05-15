The First Descendant: All classes explained

Ajax He leads the team with powerful barriers that protects allies and reflects enemy attacks. Tank Dealer Ajax, who came back alive from the Void, is an expert in distorting physical space. Event Horizon: The ability to store Void Energy during battle.

Expulsion: Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back. (If enhanced, knockback range and Max Shield are increased)

Hypercube: Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. (If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier)

Orbit Barrier: Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF. (If enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier)

Void Walk: Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them. (If enhanced, Max Shield increases for a certain period of time)

Blair Swallowing flames gives him energy. He can spurt flames himself, and it feels comfortable enough for him in the blazing fire. DoT Dealer Blair doesn’t mind being surrounded by the blazing gaze of his enemies. Whether “blazing” is a figurative or literal term is of no concern to him. Blaze up: Spurts flame to deal damage to nearby enemies and creates Stove.

Stove inflicts constant damage and Burn effect to nearby enemies.

Burn Taste: Spurts flames forward.

Enemies near the flames’ arrival point are inflicted with constant damage and Burn effect.

Deadly Cuisine: Throws a large fireball forward.

Large fireball splits into small fireballs causing extra explosion. Explosion damage inflicts Burn effect and creates Stove on the ground.

Stove deals constant damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Burn effect.

Extinguish: Retrieves Stoves in the battlefield and restores Mana. Retrieving Stoves increases DEF for a short period of time.

Pitmaster: Critical Hit Damage increases when attacking enemies in Burn state.

Critical Hit Chance increases depending on the number of Stoves in battlefield.

Bunny To collect energy for an electrifying blow, she has to run wherever she goes. You could say she’s a living generator. Nuker It’s common sense that electricity cannot be produced from nothing. However, this doesn’t apply to Bunny. Light Speeding: Increases sprint speed and the amount of Electricity obtained.

Lightning Emission: Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect.

Maximum Power: Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.

Rabbit Foot: Charges electricity by moving around. Landing on the ground after double jump inflicts damage to nearby enemies.

Thrill Bomb: Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect.

Freyna

She can freely handle deadly poisons to slowly but surely eliminate her enemies. DoT Dealer

Freyna, having endured her suffering with deadly contempt, broke through her limits and is now able to control poison. Decomposed Poison: Throws poison to create a Poison Swamp. Enemies entering the Poison Swamp are inflicted with constant damage and Poisoned Footprints state. When enemies in Poisoned Footprints state walk around, they create footprints that poison other enemies.

Defense Mechanism: Significantly increases DEF. There is a chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack.

Toxic Trauma: Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies.

Unauthorized Bullet: Damage increases when attacking enemies poisoned by Freyna’s skill.

Venomous Baptism: Switches gun to Dead Room. Enemies hit by Dead Room are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.

Gley She uses the rage deep inside to quickly defeat the enemies. She has to get used to the phrase, “High risk, high return.” Utility Dealer Gley does not spare herself. The more she consumes herself, the stronger she gets. Frenzied: Consumes HP to enter Berserk mode. In Berserk mode, long distance weapon’s ATK and Penetration increase.

Increased Sensory: Creates an area with a special effect. In Berserk mode, bullets are not consumed within the area; in Normal mode, HP is restored within the area.

Life Siphon: Deals damage to nearby enemies and restores HP. In Berserk mode, damage increases; in Normal mode, damage inflicted by enemies decreases for a certain period of time.

Massacre: Switches gun to Nosferatu. In Berserk mode, skill damage increases; in Normal mode, attacked enemies are stunned.

Thirst: Defeated enemies drop Life Sphere. Obtaining Life Sphere restores HP and adds a stack of Power of Life.

Jayber Summons turret for assault or recovery. When the turrets are enhanced, they can fight more efficiently. Utility Dealer Even the tide of battle is swayed by his unique cheerfulness. However, his prosthetic right arm shows that within that cheerful personality lies darkness. Assault Turret: Summons an assault turret to attack the enemy. If enhanced, it launches attacks into nearby area.

Medical Turret: Summons a medical turret to heal allies and distract enemies. If enhanced, it restores Mana.

Multi-Purpose Gun: Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, the turret enters an enhanced state.

Reactivate: Recalls all summoned turrets and inflicts powerful damage to nearby enemies. After using Total Recall, you enter Overhaul state, where turrets are summoned in their enhanced states.

Turret Sync: ATK increases when the assault turret and medical turret are both summoned.

Kyle As the vanguard, he creates and manipulates a strong magnetic field, absorbing and releasing bullets and lasers. Tanker With his magnetic field ability, which is as unrelenting as his personality, he is a trustworthy shield for his teammates at the forefront of battle. Experienced Technician: Obtains Magnetic Force with his Skills. When his Shield is broken, he recovers Shield and Magnetic Force.

Magnetic Bulwark: Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks.

Magnetism Spurt: When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period of time, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him.

Repulsion Dash: Charges towards the enemy, dealing damage.

Superconductivity Thrusters: Allows him to fly. When landing, deals damage in an area around his landing zone.

Lepic He subdues the battlefield with his powerful prosthetic right arm and grenade. AoE Dealer

Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy. (Extra Burns when Overclock is active.)

Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.

Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage. (Extra Burns when Overclock is active.)

Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.

Sharen Using camouflage, she can manage the distance from her enemies whenever she desires. She can ambush enemies anytime, anywhere. Close-Range Dealer

Sharen doesn’t resent the accident that happened to her in the past. In fact, the resulting cutting-edge cyborg body has become her deadliest weapon as an assassin. Active Camouflage: Hides from enemies. When attacking or using skills, Active Camouflage state ends immediately, regardless of time remaining. When Active Camouflage state ends, Sharen enters Ambush mode, increasing damage of the next attack.

Assassinator: Damage increases when attacking enemy that is not attacking Sharen.

Killing enemies with a skill in Ambush state resets cooldown for Active Camouflage.

Cutoff Beam: Attacks enemy with electric blade to deal damage and inflict them with Electrocute effect.

Flash Shortsword: Targets enemies within aiming range, and throws multiple knives to attack them. Knives explode to inflict enemies with damage and Electrocute effect.

Impact Rounds: Launches built-in explosives forward from the arm to stun enemies.

Valby Absorbs nearby moisture to blast her enemies with water. Water at extreme pressure is more effective than any bullet.

AoE Dealer Although she may be a terrifyingly deadly rip current to her foes, she’s just a refreshing ocean wave to her teammates. Bubble Bullet: Bounces a Bubble Bullet forward to create a small puddle where the Bubble Bullet impacts and where she stands. Enemies in the small puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.

Laundry: Valby becomes Liquefied. While Liquefied, she cannot take her feet off of the ground or use skills, but she can move through enemies and her Movement Speed and DEF increase. When moving while Liquefied, she creates a path of water that deals continuous damage to enemies and inflicts Laundry.

Laundry Bomb: Changes the equipped weapon to the Laundry Bomb Launcher. When the Launcher is fired, a Laundry Bomb is created, pulling in enemies inflicted with Laundry and dealing continuous damage.

Plop Plop: Creates a large puddle where she is standing, then dives in. Vallby then pops out at a selected location in the large puddle. Enemies in the large puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.

Water Intake: When using skills while standing on water, she consumes less Mana.

Viessa She immobilizes enemies with cold air, and occasionally freezes them up herself, going around the battlefield. Debuffer Viessa has the ability to freeze Vulgus using water in the atmosphere. Cold Snap: Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within. (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area)

Frost Road: Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle. (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages)

Frost Shards: Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage in the area around enemies and inflicting Ice Shackle. (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages when hit / Increases by 1 stage if hit by the exploding area)

Ice Sphere: Condenses moisture in the atmosphere around the nucleus circling around the body, lowering the temperature.

Ice Wave: Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle. (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages)

Ultimate Lepic

Lepic becomes more powerful, having reached the similar level with the Ancestors. He plays over the battlefield with his powerful prosthetic right arm and grenade. AoE Dealer Even the tide of battle is swayed by his unique cheerfulness. However, his prosthetic right arm shows that within that cheerful personality lies a darkness. Close Call: There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.

Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy. (Extra Burns when Overclock is active.)

Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.

Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage. (Extra Burns when Overclock is active.)

Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.