Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics?

It’s difficult to know when to stack items in Teamfight Tactics. The autobattler is by no means as straightforward as its MOBA counterpart, and developer Riot Games offers little to no help.

If you want to know which items stack in TFT, look no further. You’d normally need to sink a substantial amount of time into the game, but we’ve done the dirty work for you.

Items that don’t stack

Item Effect Duelist’s Zeal Becomes a Duelist Elderwood Sprout Becomes an Elderwood Mage’s Hat Becomes a Mage Spirit of the Dragon Becomes a Dragonsoul Sword of the Divine Becomes a Divine Vanguard’s Cuirass Becomes a Vanguard Warlord’s Banner Becomes a Warlord Youmuu’s Ghostblade Becomes an Assassin Blue Buff Sets mana to a certain amount after casting Infinity Edge Gains bonus critical strike chance and damage Last Whisper Critical hits reduce the target’s armor for a few seconds Morellonomicon Magic damage with spells applies a burn for a few seconds Quicksilver Immune to attack damage debuffs and crowd controls for the first few seconds of combat Shroud of Stillness Shoots a beam that reduces the enemy’s maximum mana until next cast by a percentage Sunfire Cape Applies a burn to nearby enemies for a few seconds Thief’s Gloves At the beginning of each round, the wearer gains two random items that are removed at the end of the round Zephyr Banishes an enemy for a few seconds

Items that stack

Item 1 x item 2 x item 3 x item Bloodthirster 40 percent life steal 80 percent life steal 120 percent life steal Chalice of Power 30 SP 60 SP 90 SP Deathblade 15 AD per stack 30 AD per stack 45 AD per stack Force of Nature +1 team size +2 team size +3 team size Gargoyle Stoneplate 20 resistances 40 resistances 60 resistances Giant Slayer 10 percent/80 percent damage 20 percent/160 percent damage 30 percent/240 percent damage Guinsoo’s Rageblade 6 percent attack speed on-hit

12 percent attack speed on-hit

18 percent attack speed on-hit Ionic Spark 225 percent of their maximum mana damage 450 percent of their maximum mana damage 675 percent of their maximum mana damage Jeweled Gauntlet 40 percent crit damage 80 percent crit damage 120 percent crit damage Locket of the Iron Solari 300/375/500 health shield 600/750/1000 health shield 900/1125/1500 health shield Luden’s Echo

180 magic damage +

180 true damage 360 magic damage +

360 true damage 540 magic damage +

540 true damage Rabadon’s Deathcap 80 SP 80 SP 240 SP Rapid Firecannon 3x range 9x range 27x range Runaan’s Hurricane 1 additional bolt 2 additional bolts 3 additional bolts Spear of Shojin 5 mana on-hit 10 mana on-hit 15 mana on-hit Statikk Shiv 60 magic damage 120 magic damage 180 magic damage Titan’s Resolve 2 percent bonus damage per stack. 25 bonus resistances at max stacks 4 percent bonus damage per stack. 50 bonus resistances at max stacks 6 percent bonus damage per stack. 75 bonus resistances at max stacks Warmog’s Armor 1,000 health 2,000 health 3.000 health Zeke’s Herald 30 percent attack speed 60 percent attack speed 90 percent attack speed Zz’Rot Portal Spawns 1 construct on-death Spawns 2 constructs on-death Spawns 3 constructs on-death

Items that stack multiplicatively

Item 1 x item 2 x item 3 x item Dragon’s Claw 60 percent magic resist 84 percent magic resist 93.6 percent magic resist

Items that stack unusually