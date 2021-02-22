Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics?

It’s difficult to know when to stack items in Teamfight Tactics. The autobattler is by no means as straightforward as its MOBA counterpart, and developer Riot Games offers little to no help.
If you want to know which items stack in TFT, look no further. You’d normally need to sink a substantial amount of time into the game, but we’ve done the dirty work for you.
Items that don’t stack
|Item
|Effect
|Duelist’s Zeal
|Becomes a Duelist
|Elderwood Sprout
|Becomes an Elderwood
|Mage’s Hat
|Becomes a Mage
|Spirit of the Dragon
|Becomes a Dragonsoul
|Sword of the Divine
|Becomes a Divine
|Vanguard’s Cuirass
|Becomes a Vanguard
|Warlord’s Banner
|Becomes a Warlord
|Youmuu’s Ghostblade
|Becomes an Assassin
|Blue Buff
|Sets mana to a certain amount after casting
|Infinity Edge
|Gains bonus critical strike chance and damage
|Last Whisper
|Critical hits reduce the target’s armor for a few seconds
|Morellonomicon
|Magic damage with spells applies a burn for a few seconds
|Quicksilver
|Immune to attack damage debuffs and crowd controls for the first few seconds of combat
|Shroud of Stillness
|Shoots a beam that reduces the enemy’s maximum mana until next cast by a percentage
|Sunfire Cape
|Applies a burn to nearby enemies for a few seconds
|Thief’s Gloves
|At the beginning of each round, the wearer gains two random items that are removed at the end of the round
|Zephyr
|Banishes an enemy for a few seconds
Items that stack
|Item
|1 x item
|2 x item
|3 x item
|Bloodthirster
|40 percent life steal
|80 percent life steal
|120 percent life steal
|Chalice of Power
|30 SP
|60 SP
|90 SP
|Deathblade
|15 AD per stack
|30 AD per stack
|45 AD per stack
|Force of Nature
|+1 team size
|+2 team size
|+3 team size
|Gargoyle Stoneplate
|20 resistances
|40 resistances
|60 resistances
|Giant Slayer
|10 percent/80 percent damage
|20 percent/160 percent damage
|30 percent/240 percent damage
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|6 percent attack speed on-hit
|12 percent attack speed on-hit
|18 percent attack speed on-hit
|Ionic Spark
|225 percent of their maximum mana damage
|450 percent of their maximum mana damage
|675 percent of their maximum mana damage
|Jeweled Gauntlet
|40 percent crit damage
|80 percent crit damage
|120 percent crit damage
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|300/375/500 health shield
|600/750/1000 health shield
|900/1125/1500 health shield
|Luden’s Echo
180 magic damage +
180 true damage
|360 magic damage +
360 true damage
|540 magic damage +
540 true damage
|Rabadon’s Deathcap
|80 SP
|80 SP
|240 SP
|Rapid Firecannon
|3x range
|9x range
|27x range
|Runaan’s Hurricane
|1 additional bolt
|2 additional bolts
|3 additional bolts
|Spear of Shojin
|5 mana on-hit
|10 mana on-hit
|15 mana on-hit
|Statikk Shiv
|60 magic damage
|120 magic damage
|180 magic damage
|Titan’s Resolve
|2 percent bonus damage per stack. 25 bonus resistances at max stacks
|4 percent bonus damage per stack. 50 bonus resistances at max stacks
|6 percent bonus damage per stack. 75 bonus resistances at max stacks
|Warmog’s Armor
|1,000 health
|2,000 health
|3.000 health
|Zeke’s Herald
|30 percent attack speed
|60 percent attack speed
|90 percent attack speed
|Zz’Rot Portal
|Spawns 1 construct on-death
|Spawns 2 constructs on-death
|Spawns 3 constructs on-death
Items that stack multiplicatively
|Item
|1 x item
|2 x item
|3 x item
|Dragon’s Claw
|60 percent magic resist
|84 percent magic resist
|93.6 percent magic resist
Items that stack unusually
|Item
|1 x item
|2 x item
|3 x item
|Frozen Heart
|Affects enemies within 1 hex
|Affects enemies within 2 hexes
|Affects enemies within 3 hexes
|Guardian Angel
|Revives with 400 health
|Revives with 800 health
|Revives with 1200 health
|Hand of Justice
|50 percent chance to roll 40 percent healing and 0 percent damage
50 percent chance to roll 0 percent damage and 40 percent healing
|25 percent chance to roll 80 percent healing and 0 percent damage
25 percent chance to roll 40 percent damage and 40 percent healing
25 percent chance to roll 0 percent healing and 80 percent damage
|12.5 percent chance to roll 120 percent healing and 0 percent damage
12.5 percent chance to roll 80 percent damage and 40 percent healing
12.5 percent chance to roll 40 percent healing and 80 percent damage
12.5 percent chance to roll 0 percent healing and 120 percent damage
|Redemption
|Heals for 800 health
|Heals for 1600 health
|Heals for 2400 health
|Trap Claw
|Stuns for 4 seconds
|Stuns for 8 seconds
|Stuns for 12 seconds