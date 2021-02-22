Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics?

To stack or not to stack?

It’s difficult to know when to stack items in Teamfight Tactics. The autobattler is by no means as straightforward as its MOBA counterpart, and developer Riot Games offers little to no help.

If you want to know which items stack in TFT, look no further. You’d normally need to sink a substantial amount of time into the game, but we’ve done the dirty work for you.

Items that don’t stack

ItemEffect
Duelist’s ZealBecomes a Duelist
Elderwood SproutBecomes an Elderwood
Mage’s HatBecomes a Mage
Spirit of the DragonBecomes a Dragonsoul
Sword of the DivineBecomes a Divine
Vanguard’s CuirassBecomes a Vanguard
Warlord’s BannerBecomes a Warlord
Youmuu’s GhostbladeBecomes an Assassin
Blue BuffSets mana to a certain amount after casting
Infinity EdgeGains bonus critical strike chance and damage
Last WhisperCritical hits reduce the target’s armor for a few seconds
MorellonomiconMagic damage with spells applies a burn for a few seconds
QuicksilverImmune to attack damage debuffs and crowd controls for the first few seconds of combat
Shroud of StillnessShoots a beam that reduces the enemy’s maximum mana until next cast by a percentage
Sunfire CapeApplies a burn to nearby enemies for a few seconds
Thief’s GlovesAt the beginning of each round, the wearer gains two random items that are removed at the end of the round
ZephyrBanishes an enemy for a few seconds

Items that stack

Item1 x item2 x item3 x item
Bloodthirster40 percent life steal80 percent life steal120 percent life steal
Chalice of Power30 SP60 SP90 SP
Deathblade15 AD per stack30 AD per stack45 AD per stack
Force of Nature+1 team size+2 team size+3 team size
Gargoyle Stoneplate20 resistances40 resistances60 resistances
Giant Slayer10 percent/80 percent damage20 percent/160 percent damage30 percent/240 percent damage
Guinsoo’s Rageblade6 percent attack speed on-hit
12 percent attack speed on-hit
18 percent attack speed on-hit
Ionic Spark225 percent of their maximum mana damage450 percent of their maximum mana damage675 percent of their maximum mana damage
Jeweled Gauntlet40 percent crit damage80 percent crit damage120 percent crit damage
Locket of the Iron Solari300/375/500 health shield600/750/1000 health shield900/1125/1500 health shield
Luden’s Echo
180 magic damage +
180 true damage		360 magic damage +
360 true damage		540 magic damage +
540 true damage
Rabadon’s Deathcap80 SP80 SP240 SP
Rapid Firecannon3x range9x range27x range
Runaan’s Hurricane1 additional bolt2 additional bolts3 additional bolts
Spear of Shojin5 mana on-hit10 mana on-hit15 mana on-hit
Statikk Shiv60 magic damage120 magic damage180 magic damage
Titan’s Resolve2 percent bonus damage per stack. 25 bonus resistances at max stacks4 percent bonus damage per stack. 50 bonus resistances at max stacks6 percent bonus damage per stack. 75 bonus resistances at max stacks
Warmog’s Armor1,000 health2,000 health3.000 health
Zeke’s Herald30 percent attack speed60 percent attack speed90 percent attack speed
Zz’Rot PortalSpawns 1 construct on-deathSpawns 2 constructs on-deathSpawns 3 constructs on-death

Items that stack multiplicatively

Item1 x item2 x item3 x item
Dragon’s Claw60 percent magic resist84 percent magic resist93.6 percent magic resist

Items that stack unusually

Item1 x item2 x item3 x item
Frozen HeartAffects enemies within 1 hexAffects enemies within 2 hexesAffects enemies within 3 hexes
Guardian AngelRevives with 400 healthRevives with 800 healthRevives with 1200 health
Hand of Justice50 percent chance to roll 40 percent healing and 0 percent damage
50 percent chance to roll 0 percent damage and 40 percent healing		25 percent chance to roll 80 percent healing and 0 percent damage
25 percent chance to roll 40 percent damage and 40 percent healing
25 percent chance to roll 0 percent healing and 80 percent damage		12.5 percent chance to roll 120 percent healing and 0 percent damage
12.5 percent chance to roll 80 percent damage and 40 percent healing
12.5 percent chance to roll 40 percent healing and 80 percent damage
12.5 percent chance to roll 0 percent healing and 120 percent damage
RedemptionHeals for 800 healthHeals for 1600 healthHeals for 2400 health
Trap ClawStuns for 4 secondsStuns for 8 secondsStuns for 12 seconds