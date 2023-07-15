The Invoker trait in TFT Set 9, explained

One of the best traits for magic or attack casters in Teamfight Tactics, the Invoker trait returns in Set Nine. While at face value it gives its units a simple buff, the way you can use the trait allows for plenty of creative opportunities, especially with the power of additional Emblems applying the trait to other units.

Here is how to use the Invoker trait in TFT Set Nine, along with all the units with the trait in this set.

How the Invoker trait works in TFT Set Nine

Similar to how it worked in previous updates, the focus of the Invoker trait is to regenerate mana faster by giving its units a set amount of mana over short periods of time. The more Invoker units you have, the more mana you recover. In some past cases, stacking Invoker increased the mana regen for the entire team and other times, the benefit is just for Invoker units.

This time around, the level of Invoker scales from two to six units. When active, all units gain mana every three seconds. At two Invoker units, the mana increase becomes five mana per three seconds. At four Invoker units, regular units still only get five mana, but Invoker units get an extra 15, for a total of 20. Lastly, at six Invoker units, all units get 20 mana and Invokers get an extra 15, for a total of 35.

This means units with relatively low mana costs for their abilities, like Cassiopeia, can regenerate and reuse abilities pretty quickly as you level up the Invoker trait. By the time level six is reached, the abilities are all but spammed.

All Invoker units in TFT Set Nine

Cassiopeia (Noxus/Shurima/Invoker)

Galio (Demacia/Invoker)

Soraka (Targon/Invoker)

Karma (Ionia/Invoker)

Lissandra (Freljord/Invoker)

Shen (Ionia/Bastion/Invoker)

Ryze (Wanderer/Invoker)

Unlike other traits in TFT Set Nine, there are actually more than enough units to reach that maximum level of Invoker. With seven units rolling with Invoker, you can easily hit level without needing to roll for rarer units like Ryze.

What makes this trait so interesting is that you can add Invoker to non-Invoker units, with a unique outcome when compared to other traits. Other non-Invoker units, like Yasuo or Lux, can turn into very dangerous units if they get the Invoker Emblem and if a higher level of the trait is active.

As for which traits work alongside Invoker, there should be two key focuses: Targon and Freljord. Throwing an Aphelios and an Ashe can get both those traits online, helping you do damage from Deadeye, and getting improved healing and shielding from Targon. Lastly, Bastion works as well, with units like Taric overlapping with lots of traits that the Invokers have.

