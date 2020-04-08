Teamfight Tactics player uses 3-star Super-Mech to solo destroy enemy team

It seems like one Super-Mech finally got its Mecha Justice.

A Teamfight Tactics player put together a killer three-star Super-Mech that soloed an entire team, posting the hilarious video today.

The player decided to sell every unit on the board and their bench, leaving only the three-star trio of Rumble, Annie, and Fizz. Pulling this off is difficult since it takes nine of each champion to execute. But the TFT fan pulled it off—and it yielded amazing results.

Equipped with a Guardian’s Angel and two Titan’s Resolve, the Super-Mech was an explosion of power waiting to happen. Titan’s Resolve gives units a stacking damage bonus when they're hit, also granting additional armor and magic resistance. Since the Super-Mech was being attacked by eight enemies, it was able to get 33 stacks on each Titan’s Resolve.

The result? Over 9,000 damage on each enemy unit for a grand total of 77,995. Plus the mech had to break it down with the iconic Garen dance, taunting its defeated opponent.

TFT devs are taking a different approach with Set Three, rewarding players who are able to pull off difficult three-cost champions. Judging by the Super-Mech's devastating power, this player certainly enjoyed their reward.